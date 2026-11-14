Himanta Sarma To Visit Kaziranga Accident Site As Death Toll Rises

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit the site of the devastating road accident near Kaziranga on Saturday morning and meet the families affected by one of the worst road tragedies in the state. The latest reports said the death toll has risen to 26, while around 20 others sustained injuries. Several of those injured were rushed to hospitals, including the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, for advanced treatment.

The Chief Minister said he would personally visit the accident site to ensure that the affected families receive every possible assistance.

“I will visit the accident site tomorrow morning to meet the affected families and ensure they receive every possible support, from medical care for the injured to relief for those who have lost loved ones. They are not alone in this difficult hour,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister said that the state government stands with the bereaved families and prayed for the victims of the tragedy.

The horrific accident took place at Rongajan near Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district on Friday when a passenger mini-bus collided head-on with a container truck on National Highway-715.

Many of the victims were reportedly students returning from their classes. Rediff The collision left the mini-bus badly mangled, prompting a massive rescue operation involving police, district administration officials and local residents.

Initial reports suggested that the passenger vehicle was travelling at a high speed before the collision.

Authorities have said a detailed enquiry will be conducted to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the accident and examine whether traffic and other safety norms were violated.

Sarma had earlier expressed deep anguish over the tragedy and assured the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

His visit on Saturday is expected to focus on reviewing relief measures, meeting bereaved families and assessing the treatment being provided to those injured in the devastating accident.