Dreams Of Children Must Remain At Heart Of Everything We Do: Himanta Sarma On Children's Day

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday extended his greetings to young ones on Children's Day, saying that their happiness, dreams and aspirations must remain at the heart of every effort undertaken by society and the government.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the Assam government is working to provide children with a stronger foundation and a brighter future through improvements in education, sports and other areas crucial to their overall development.

“The happiness, dreams and aspirations of our children must always remain at the heart of everything we do,” Sarma said in his message.

“From classrooms to playgrounds, we are working to give every child in Assam a stronger foundation and a brighter tomorrow,” he added.

Extending his love and best wishes to children across the state, the Chief Minister said that nurturing the younger generation remains central to building a stronger and more prosperous Assam.

Children's Day is celebrated across India on November 14, the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The day is marked by special programmes in schools and educational institutions, with a focus on children's welfare, education and development.

In Assam, the state government has in recent years placed emphasis on strengthening school infrastructure, improving access to education and encouraging greater participation of students in sports and other extracurricular activities.

The Chief Minister's message underlined the importance of creating an environment where children can pursue their ambitions and realise their potential.

Sarma has repeatedly maintained that investment in education and youth development is critical to the state's long-term progress.

His Children's Day message also reflected the government's focus on providing better opportunities to the younger generation and ensuring that children from different backgrounds have access to the resources needed for their growth and development.

“As Assam moves forward, the hopes and aspirations of its children will continue to shape the state's journey towards a brighter future,” the Chief Minister said, extending his warm wishes to children on the occasion.