BJP Leader Under House Arrest Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi Bharat Summit

Telangana BJP Leader Placed Under House Arrest Over Bharat Summit Protest

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest at his residence in Tarnaka, Hyderabad, after he called for stopping the Bharat Summit and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the event was being organised by inviting "anti-Bharat forces", according to the BJP Telangana State PRO. The BJP alleged that instead of fulfilling the promises made during the Assembly elections, the Congress government was organising activities that it described as anti-national in the state. The party further accused the Congress of attempting to disturb peace in the country by joining hands with groups it termed 'anti-national' in the name of the Bharat Summit. The Bharat Summit 2026 is being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on November 13 and 14.

BRS Leader KTR Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Summit Participation

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his participation in the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, accusing him of remaining silent on several issues in Telangana and alleging that his visit was now being used for a“propaganda stunt” at the expense of public money. In a post on X, KTR questioned Rahul Gandhi's absence when students protesting for jobs were allegedly beaten by the Congress-led Telangana government's police. He also accused him of failing to respond to the alleged mistreatment of tribal women in Lagacharla and the demolition of houses by HYDRAA.

“You didn't show up when students demanding jobs (that you promised) were being throttled & getting beaten up by Congress police. You were unperturbed when tribal women of Lagacharla were beaten, disrobed & molested for their lands. When Hydraa bulldozers were destroying homes of hardworking Telangana people, you were sleeping in Delhi,” he wrote. KTR also referred to the environmental concerns surrounding Kancha Gachibowli and KBR Park, controversy over the alleged defection of 10 BRS MLAs to Congress and the incident involving women legislators outside the Assembly.“You had no time when over 10,000 trees were felled overnight, deer & peacocks, and a rich ecosystem was razed at Kancha Gachibowli HCU lands or when KBR Park was being destroyed. You didn't flinch when the Constitutional processes were being ridiculed & 10 BRS MLAs were being bought off to join Congress. Women legislators' sarees were pulled, beaten in front of the Assembly - did you have a word to offer Rahul?” he alleged.

KTR also raised the issues of farmer and weaver suicides, journalists' arrests, alleged crony capitalism and land grabbing, while referring to corruption allegations against some Congress MLAs and ministers.“You couldn't speak about farmer suicides, weaver suicides, journalists' midnight arrests, crony capitalism, land grabbing....!!! Your own MLAs & ministers are openly speaking about brazen corruption. You chose silence when it mattered!” he said. Questioning the purpose of Rahul Gandhi's visit, KTR alleged that the Bharat Summit was being used as a publicity exercise and claimed that Rs 100 crore of Telangana taxpayers' money was being spent on it.“NOW! You waltz in shamelessly for a propaganda stunt with ₹100 Cr Telangana people's money. Where do you get off, @RahulGandhi?” KTR alleged.