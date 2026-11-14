Children's Day 2026: Kiara-Sidharth's Sarayaah To Katrina-Vicky's Vihaan, Fan's Favourite Bollywood Kids

From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Raha to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Vihaan, meet five adorable little stars of Bollywood who are winning everyone's hearts on Children's Day 2026.

From adorable birthday bashes to rarely seen social media posts, the children of Bollywood celebrities have earned a fan base of their own. Celebrate Children's Day 2026 as we take you through some of the best children of Bollywood such as Raha, Vihaan, Lara, Devi and Saraayah.

1. Raha Kapoor - Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

Raha Kapoor has become one of the hottest celebrity children in Bollywood. Born in November 2022, she turned four this year.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made an addition to their family in November 2025 and shared the name of their baby boy in January 2026. They had a Diwali bash in November and finally shared the picture of the child.

Actress Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal welcomed a baby girl named Lara in June 2024. While they try to keep her away from paparazzi, they do share glimpses of their family now and then.

In November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had a baby girl whom they named Devi. They frequently post glimpses into their parenting journey with Devi.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got blessed with a daughter in July 2025. The couple later announced that she is named Saraayah Malhotra.