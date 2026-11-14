Overtec Highlights The Importance Of Proper Parapet Construction In Flat Roof Projects
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Attnang-Puchheim, Austria: Incorrect parapet construction remains an important risk factor in flat roof projects. Insufficient waterproofing heights, thermal bridges, defective drip edges, and incompatible building materials can contribute to moisture damage and expensive renovation work.
In its latest industry article, Overtec explains why the roof edge requires special attention during the planning and construction of flat roofs. The article, published on February 27, 2026, by Sebastian Hilscher, explores common design mistakes and their potential consequences for building performance and durability.
The roof edge combines several technically sensitive elements, including waterproofing, insulation, drainage, and metal connections. When these components are not properly coordinated, even small construction errors can affect the entire roofing system.
**Prefabricated Parapet Systems as an Efficient Alternative**
Overtec emphasizes the benefits of industrially manufactured parapet systems for modern construction projects. Factory-controlled production allows precise dimensions and consistent component quality, helping reduce common on-site execution problems.
The company's prefabricated parapet solutions offer several advantages:
- Accurate geometry and reliable dimensions
- Reduced installation time
- Improved planning and construction efficiency
- Reduced thermal bridge risks through optimized design
- Lower material consumption and CO2 emissions
According to the company's published product information, its prefabricated parapet systems can achieve up to 67% less CO2 compared to classic concrete parapets.
Supporting Sustainable Construction
With solutions for architects, general contractors, and property developers, Overtec aims to support efficient building processes and more sustainable roof edge construction in Germany and Austria.
The complete article about common parapet construction mistakes and their consequences is available at
In its latest industry article, Overtec explains why the roof edge requires special attention during the planning and construction of flat roofs. The article, published on February 27, 2026, by Sebastian Hilscher, explores common design mistakes and their potential consequences for building performance and durability.
The roof edge combines several technically sensitive elements, including waterproofing, insulation, drainage, and metal connections. When these components are not properly coordinated, even small construction errors can affect the entire roofing system.
**Prefabricated Parapet Systems as an Efficient Alternative**
Overtec emphasizes the benefits of industrially manufactured parapet systems for modern construction projects. Factory-controlled production allows precise dimensions and consistent component quality, helping reduce common on-site execution problems.
The company's prefabricated parapet solutions offer several advantages:
- Accurate geometry and reliable dimensions
- Reduced installation time
- Improved planning and construction efficiency
- Reduced thermal bridge risks through optimized design
- Lower material consumption and CO2 emissions
According to the company's published product information, its prefabricated parapet systems can achieve up to 67% less CO2 compared to classic concrete parapets.
Supporting Sustainable Construction
With solutions for architects, general contractors, and property developers, Overtec aims to support efficient building processes and more sustainable roof edge construction in Germany and Austria.
The complete article about common parapet construction mistakes and their consequences is available at
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