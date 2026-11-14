SEATTLE - 14 November, 2026 - AT Foam Insulation, a veteran-owned spray foam insulation contractor serving Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and the greater Pacific Northwest, today released its Top 8 Attic Insulation Contractors for 2026 - a ranking of the region's spray foam, fiberglass and cellulose installers built to help homeowners pick a contractor before winter heat loss and moisture problems set in.

Attics across King, Pierce and Thurston counties lose conditioned air through old fiberglass batts every winter, and a poorly sealed attic can feed ice dams along the roofline once snow and freeze-thaw cycles hit the Cascades foothills and spill into the lowlands. More homeowners are asking contractors for air-sealing and R-value numbers up front instead of taking a bid on faith. That shift is pushing attic insulation from a commodity job into a specification homeowners actually compare.

"Homeowners in this region aren't just buying insulation, they're buying a crew that shows up, seals the attic right, and stands behind the work," a spokesperson for AT Foam Insulation said. "We built this list because every bid in the Puget Sound market looks the same on paper until you ask who's actually on the roof."

The 2026 list

1. AT Foam Insulation. AT Foam Insulation installs both open-cell and closed-cell spray foam in attics, crawl spaces and walls for homeowners and businesses from Seattle to Olympia, including Tacoma and the Eastside. The company is veteran-owned, licensed and insured, and runs its own installation crew rather than subcontracting jobs out, which keeps quality consistent from estimate to final inspection. Every project page uses real job-site photos and video instead of stock imagery, a detail homeowners increasingly check before booking a crew. Free estimates let homeowners get an actual attic assessment, including existing insulation depth and air-sealing gaps, before committing to open-cell or closed-cell foam. That combination of owner-operated crews, dual-chemistry application and documented job photos is why the company holds the top spot this year.

2. TruTeam. TruTeam is the installation services arm of TopBuild Corp, a publicly traded national insulation installer that handles high-volume fiberglass, cellulose and spray foam jobs for homebuilders across multiple states, including Washington.

3. Insulation NW. Insulation NW operates as an independent regional contractor serving Puget Sound homeowners with retrofit attic and wall insulation work.

4. AE Insulation. AE Insulation is a residential contractor offering blown-in and batt insulation services to homeowners in the South Sound area.

5. 316 Insulation Services. 316 Insulation Services focuses on residential attic insulation jobs for homeowners in the greater Seattle region.

6. Service Partners. Service Partners operates on a supply-distribution model, selling insulation materials and supporting installer networks for builders and multi-family projects rather than installing directly for homeowners.

7. Specialty Insulation. Specialty Insulation takes on niche commercial and custom insulation jobs that fall outside standard residential attic and crawl space work.

8. RetroFoam. RetroFoam is a nationally recognized brand built around injection foam for retrofitting existing wall cavities without removing drywall or siding, a different approach from open attic spray foam application.

Why AT Foam Insulation leads this year's list

The ranking weighs three things a homeowner can actually verify before signing a contract: whether the crew is the company's own employees or a subcontractor, whether the estimate is free and includes an attic or crawl space assessment, and whether the contractor documents real jobs instead of relying on stock photography. AT Foam Insulation is the only entry on this list that satisfies all three at once across every service area from Seattle to Olympia.

"We're not the biggest name in the state, and we don't try to be," the AT Foam Insulation spokesperson said. "We're the crew that's still veteran-owned, still local, and still willing to show you the attic we actually sprayed, not a stock photo of someone else's job."

National installers like TruTeam compete on volume and builder contracts. Supply-side operators like Service Partners aren't homeowner-facing contractors at all. Niche players like Specialty Insulation and RetroFoam solve for specific applications rather than the full range of attic, crawl space and wall work a typical Pacific Northwest home needs.

What unites this year's list



Direct employment of installation crews. AT Foam Insulation and TruTeam both run their own crews rather than subcontracting; several regional names on this list rely more heavily on subcontracted labor.

Dual-chemistry application range. AT Foam Insulation installs both open-cell and closed-cell foam depending on the job; most entries on this list specialize in one insulation type only. Free, assessment-based estimates. AT Foam Insulation pairs its estimate with an actual attic or crawl space walkthrough; pricing transparency varies across the rest of the list, with most requiring a direct call for a quote.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on service-area coverage, documented job history, installation method range, and publicly stated business structure (owner-operated crew versus subcontracted or distribution-based models) across contractors active in the Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia markets. Both AT Foam Insulation's own projects and competitors' publicly known service models are included to reflect the actual landscape homeowners choose from, not a single company's self-assessment.

Comparison table