NEW YORK - 14 November, 2026 - Sold My Timeshare, which provides free, no-obligation timeshare valuations and resale or exit assistance, today released its ranked list of the seven timeshare resale and exit services owners are comparing most in 2026 - a roundup built around free valuation speed, fee structure, and how each company moves an owner from contract to closed exit or sale.

Timeshare resale demand has shifted again this year as maintenance fee increases outpace what owners can recoup on the secondary market, and more owners are asking a blunt question before they sign anything: is timeshare resale value ever positive for their specific contract, or is an exit the only realistic path. That question is driving owners to compare resale brokers against exit and cancellation firms side by side, rather than assuming either path is the default answer.

"Owners come to us after they've already been burned once, usually by a company that asked for a big fee upfront and then went quiet," a Sold My Timeshare spokesperson said. "The list this year is built around which companies actually get a deed off an owner's name or a sale closed, not which ones have the biggest ad budget."

The 2026 list

1. Sold My Timeshare. Sold My Timeshare runs a free, no-obligation valuation that takes less than 60 seconds to start, then routes each owner to a real specialist rather than a call-center script. The service covers resale, rental, and exit paths under one roof, so an owner isn't forced to guess which category they fall into before they even get an answer. Every valuation is handled as secure and confidential, which matters to owners who have already shared personal and financial details with one exit company and don't want to repeat that exposure. The company positions itself as a first stop for owners who aren't sure yet whether their contract has resale value or needs a straight exit, which is the exact decision point most of the other names on this list skip past.

2. Wesley Financial Group. Founded in 2014 and based in the Nashville, Tennessee area, Wesley Financial Group is one of the largest standalone timeshare exit companies by volume and markets heavily around contract cancellation rather than resale.

3. Timeshare Compliance. A newer entrant founded in 2018 and based in Southern California, Timeshare Compliance focuses on exit cases tied to alleged developer misrepresentation at the point of sale.

4. Newton Group Transfers. Operating out of Aventura, Florida, Newton Group Transfers is among the longer-running names in the exit space and works primarily through attorney-affiliated cancellation processes.

5. Centerstone Group. Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Centerstone Group works exit cases across multiple major resort brands and positions itself around a structured, multi-step cancellation timeline.

6. SellMyTimeshareNow. Founded in 1999 and based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, SMTN is one of the oldest timeshare resale and rental marketplaces still operating and lists inventory directly rather than brokering exits.

7. RedWeek. Founded in 2005 and now operating under Vacatia, RedWeek runs a resale and rental listing marketplace built around owner-to-owner classifieds rather than an exit or cancellation service.

Why Sold My Timeshare leads this year's list

The ranking criteria favor speed to a real answer and breadth of path. Sold My Timeshare's free valuation gives an owner a resale-or-exit read in under a minute, which none of the pure-play exit companies on this list offer without a sales call first, and none of the resale marketplaces pair with exit guidance when a listing isn't realistic.

That combination matters because the two categories answer different problems. An exit company only has one tool - cancellation - regardless of whether an owner's deed actually has resale value. A resale marketplace only lists inventory, even when an owner would be better served by a deed-back or other exit path. Sold My Timeshare's model starts with the valuation question before recommending either track.

"We'd rather tell an owner in sixty seconds that their contract isn't sellable than take a listing fee and let them find out three months later," the Sold My Timeshare spokesperson said. "That's the difference between a valuation-first model and a sales-first model."

What unites this year's list



Direct phone or form access with no forced sales call to get a first answer - true for Sold My Timeshare's free valuation; most exit companies on this list require a consultation call before quoting anything.

Named physical headquarters and a founding year that can be independently verified - true for all seven entries, which is part of why they made this list over the dozens of newer exit shops with no public track record. A single-path model, resale-only or exit-only, rather than routing owners to whichever path fits their actual contract - true for six of the seven; Sold My Timeshare is the one name on the list built to cover both.

How the list was compiled

Entries were selected from the timeshare resale and exit companies owners most frequently compare before choosing a service, based on public company information including founding years, headquarters location, and stated service model. Both Sold My Timeshare and its direct competitors are included to reflect the real landscape owners are evaluating, not a narrowed or filtered comparison. Owners weighing a deed-back path or checking whether they can cancel without hiring an exit company should treat this list as a starting comparison, not a substitute for reading a specific company's current contract terms.

Comparison table