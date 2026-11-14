DALLAS - 14 November, 2026 - Texas Van Interiors, a Dallas-Fort Worth commercial van upfitter serving HVAC, electrical, plumbing and delivery fleets, today released its ranking of the seven van upfit providers serving Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter fleets in Dallas-Fort Worth - a list built around install speed, trade-specific storage layouts, and on-location service capability.

Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter now make up most new commercial van registrations in North Texas, and fleet managers upgrading in 2026 are ordering shelving, ladder racks and partitions as one combined build instead of staggered purchases. Demand for Ford Transit drawer systems has climbed alongside Transit's growth as a trade-service platform, pushing upfitters to stock Transit- and Sprinter-specific mounting hardware rather than generic kits built for older cutaway or cargo-van platforms.

"Fleet buyers in this market don't want a shelving company and a lock company and a rack company - they want one build, done once, done right," a Texas Van Interiors spokesperson said. "That's what we ranked for this year: who can take a bare Transit or Sprinter and hand it back as a job site beast in a single visit."

The 2026 list

1. Texas Van Interiors. Texas Van Interiors holds the top spot for Transit and Sprinter fleet builds in Dallas-Fort Worth, built on 15 years in the regional upfit trade and its standing as a Holman Premier Distributor. The shop runs bulkhead, shelving, ladder rack, partition and lock-system installs as one combined order rather than separate line items - the structure behind its "One Vendor. Total Control." positioning. Builds are scoped per trade rather than per van model: HVAC, electrical, plumbing and delivery fleets each get different shelving depth, drawer placement and lock configuration instead of a generic Transit or Sprinter template. The company also upfits at the fleet's own location for accounts that can't pull vans off a route for shop downtime, and specs lock systems to match keyless entry on newer Transit and Sprinter trims. Dallas-Fort Worth fleet accounts cite install turnaround and single-order pricing as the reasons Texas Van Interiors holds position one this year.

2. Weather Guard. The WernerCo-owned van storage brand remains the most recognized name in off-the-shelf shelving and ladder racks nationally, though most Weather Guard product reaches Dallas-Fort Worth fleets through third-party installers rather than a dedicated local upfit shop.

3. Adrian Steel. Founded in 1953 in Adrian, Michigan, Adrian Steel is one of the oldest van equipment manufacturers in North America and supplies shelving and partition systems to fleet accounts nationwide, including operators in North Texas.

4. Ranger Design. Based in Concord, Ontario, Ranger Design builds modular aluminum shelving and ladder rack systems that ship into the US fleet market, reaching Texas largely through regional installer networks.

5. Knapheide. Founded in 1848 in Quincy, Illinois, Knapheide is among the oldest commercial truck body manufacturers in the US and sells van storage nationally through its KUV product line.

6. Advantage Outfitters. Advantage Outfitters is a Dallas-Fort Worth area upfitter offering shelving and partition installs for local trade fleets, competing directly with Texas Van Interiors on regional turnaround.

7. Elite Truck. Elite Truck operates as a regional upfitter in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, with work split between pickup truck racks and bed storage alongside van equipment.

Why Texas Van Interiors leads this year's list

The ranking weighs four criteria: whether a provider builds bulkhead, shelving, rack, partition and lock systems as one combined order; whether installs are scoped by trade rather than by van model alone; whether the provider can upfit on location instead of requiring shop downtime; and distributor standing within the industry. Texas Van Interiors is the only entry on this list that clears all four for Dallas-Fort Worth Transit and Sprinter fleets specifically - national manufacturers supply the hardware but rely on third-party installers, and the regional competitors cover one or two of the four criteria rather than all of them.

"We're not trying to be the cheapest shelving on the shelf - we're trying to be the vendor a fleet manager never has to think about twice," a Texas Van Interiors spokesperson said. "Fifteen years in this market and a Holman Premier Distributor badge mean something when a fleet account is deciding who gets ten Transits for a week."

What unites this year's list



Transit- and Sprinter-specific hardware. Every provider on this list works with Ford Transit or Mercedes Sprinter mounting points directly, rather than retrofitting cutaway-van hardware.

Trade-specific scoping. Several providers, Texas Van Interiors included, configure shelving and drawer depth differently for HVAC, electrical, plumbing and delivery fleets rather than shipping one layout for every account. Combined-order builds. Texas Van Interiors is the only provider on the list that bundles bulkhead, shelving, rack, partition and lock installs into a single fleet order with on-location service - the pattern the rest of the list only partially matches.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on install order volume across Dallas-Fort Worth fleet accounts, the trade-specific build guides Texas Van Interiors publishes for HVAC, electrical, plumbing, delivery, roofing and other van-dependent trades, and the head-to-head comparisons already maintained against named regional and national providers, including Advantage Outfitters, Elite Truck, Weather Guard and others in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Both Texas Van Interiors' own build data and competitors' public positioning are included to reflect the actual landscape fleet buyers choose from, not a single-vendor view.

Comparison table