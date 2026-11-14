Ben's Scratchfree Carwash Focuses On Brush-Free Vehicle Cleaning In North Fort Worth

MENAFN - GetNews) Ben's ScratchFree CarWash highlights its touch-free vehicle cleaning approach, giving Fort Worth drivers another option for routine car care.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - November 14, 2026 - Keeping a vehicle clean is part of regular ownership, but finding a washing option that fits different vehicle types, schedules, and exterior care preferences can be a challenge for some drivers, especially in North Fort Worth. Ben's ScratchFree CarWash is happy to announce it's addressing these everyday needs through an approach that combines touch-free automatic washing with self-service options.

For drivers who want to limit physical contact between washing equipment and their vehicle's paint, touch-free cleaning offers an alternative to traditional automatic systems that use brushes or cloth materials. It is also an option for people who own vehicles with custom finishes, protective coatings, or exterior wraps.

The facility serves residents and motorists across Fort Worth and nearby communities, including Saginaw, Lake Worth, Haslet, Keller, and Blue Mound.

Giving Vehicle Owners More Choice in Routine Car Care

A clean vehicle is about more than appearance. Regular washing helps remove road grime, dirt, and other surface contaminants that collect through everyday driving. However, vehicle owners may have different preferences when choosing how their cars are cleaned.

Some prefer automatic washing because it takes less time, while others want greater control over the cleaning process. Touch-free systems also provide an alternative for people who would rather avoid direct contact between brushes and their vehicle's exterior.

Ben's ScratchFree CarWash uses laser sensors to measure vehicle dimensions before its automatic system applies cleaning foam, high-pressure water, and rinsing. The process finishes with air drying and takes approximately three minutes.

"People use their vehicles for different reasons, and they also have different concerns about keeping them clean. Some want a quick wash after a long day on the road, while others are more concerned about how washing equipment comes into contact with their vehicle's finish. We want people to have an option that considers those everyday needs," said Ben, owner of Ben's ScratchFree CarWash.

Making Car Washing More Accessible for Different Drivers

Time is another factor that affects how people manage routine vehicle care. Drivers working early shifts, returning home late, or managing busy family schedules may not always have time to visit businesses during regular opening hours.

The Fort Worth facility operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing customers to choose a washing time that works around their daily commitments.

Vehicle size can also limit the washing options available to some motorists. The automatic bay accommodates vehicles up to eight feet tall, including larger SUVs, lifted trucks, dually pickups, and cargo vans. Four additional self-service bays give customers another way to clean their vehicles.

"Convenience means different things to different people. For one driver, it may mean being able to wash a vehicle late at night. For another, it may mean finding a facility that can accommodate a larger truck. We understand that these practical details matter when people are choosing where to take their vehicles," Ben added.

Supporting Vehicle Owners Across North Fort Worth

Located in the Eagle Ranch area, Ben's ScratchFree CarWash serves drivers throughout North and Northwest Fort Worth, including surrounding communities such as Saginaw, Lake Worth, Haslet, Keller, and Blue Mound.

By combining brush-free automatic cleaning, self-service washing, and round-the-clock access, the facility provides local motorists with an additional option for managing routine vehicle care.

About the Company

Ben's ScratchFree CarWash is a vehicle cleaning facility serving Fort Worth, Texas, and surrounding communities. The business provides touch-free automatic washing and self-service options, with facilities designed to accommodate different vehicle sizes and customer schedules.