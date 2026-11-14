Nice To Be Clean Marks 13 Years In Edmonton As Local Cleaning Needs Continue To Change

MENAFN - GetNews) Nice To Be Clean marks 13 years in Edmonton, reflecting on its history and changing customer needs in house cleaning Edmonton.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA - November 14, 2026 - Nice To Be Clean, a family-owned residential and commercial cleaning company founded by Dasha Pugacheva in 2013, is marking 13 years of serving homeowners and businesses in Edmonton and nearby communities.

Since opening, the company has provided cleaning support for private homes, offices, retail spaces, medical clinics, daycares, and other commercial properties.

Thirteen Years of Serving Edmonton's Homes and Businesses

Nice To Be Clean began operations in 2013 under the leadership of Pugacheva. What started as a local cleaning business has continued to serve different types of properties across Edmonton and surrounding communities.

Some households require regular cleaning to manage everyday tasks, while others need a deeper clean before moving into a new property or leaving a rental.

Businesses may require scheduled cleaning outside normal working hours to reduce disruption to employees and customers.

The company's work covers these different needs, including recurring home cleaning, deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, and commercial property maintenance.

Responding to Changing Cleaning Needs

Families may need help managing kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and shared living areas, while businesses must consider their operating hours, staff, visitors, and property requirements.

According to its website, Nice To Be Clean uses consistent cleaning teams for recurring customers and eco-friendly cleaning products. Its staff is also bonded, insured, and background-checked.

The company serves Edmonton and nearby communities, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont, and Fort Saskatchewan.

Commercial properties, meanwhile, may need different schedules and cleaning plans based on how their spaces are used.

Community Support Forms Part of the Company's Work

Beyond its regular operations, Nice To Be Clean is also a Premium Partner of Cleaning For A Reason, a nonprofit organization that connects people undergoing cancer treatment with free professional house cleaning support.

Through this program, the company provides cleaning assistance to eligible Edmonton residents receiving cancer treatment, helping reduce some of the household responsibilities they and their families may face during a difficult period.

Reflecting on the milestone, company owner Dasha Pugacheva said:

"Starting this business in 2013 was about providing a dependable cleaning service for people in our community. Over the years, we have worked with different households and businesses, each with their own needs and expectations. Reaching 13 years gives us an opportunity to reflect on those relationships, the lessons we have learned, and the importance of continuing to listen to our customers."

The statement reflects the company's focus on long-term customer relationships and adapting its work as local needs change.

For more information about the company's history and operations, visit Nice To Be Clean's official website.

About the Company

Nice To Be Clean is a family-owned residential and commercial cleaning company founded in 2013 by Dasha Pugacheva.

The company serves Edmonton, Alberta, and surrounding communities. Its services include recurring home cleaning, deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, and commercial property cleaning.

Nice To Be Clean is also a premium partner of Cleaning For A Reason, providing free cleaning support to eligible people undergoing cancer treatment.