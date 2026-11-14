JASIWAY Furniture Lists Sintered Stone Pedestal Dining Table In Four Configurations

MENAFN - GetNews) JASIWAY Furniture's Warm Gathering table pairs a sintered stone top with a walnut-finish pedestal base and comes in two tabletop styles and two edge shapes for compact dining areas.

Sheridan, WY - Nov 14, 2026 - JASIWAY Furniture, a Sheridan, Wyoming-based home furniture supplier, lists its Warm Gathering table, a round pedestal dining table that combines a sintered stone top with a faceted wood-tone base. The 39.37-inch table is offered in two tabletop looks and two edge shapes, giving buyers four configurations of the same design.

The table is aimed at households working with limited floor area. JASIWAY positions the 100-centimeter size for breakfast nooks, apartments, small dining rooms and kitchen dining areas, as well as casual entertaining for a small group. According to the product page, it generally seats two to four people, depending on chair width and personal preference.

Construction centers on two materials. The tabletop pairs sintered stone with multi-layer hardwood plywood, while the pedestal is made of multi-layer hardwood plywood with a walnut finish. The company describes the stone surface as non-porous and resistant to everyday staining, heat and scratches, and advises prompt cleanup of spills using methods suited to the surface.

As a pedestal dining table, the piece replaces four corner legs with a single sculptural column, leaving the area beneath the top open and giving chairs more flexibility in placement. That layout is a practical consideration for anyone seeking a contemporary dining table for small spaces, where table legs can limit seating. The base narrows to an 18.7-inch footprint at the floor, and the table stands 30.3 inches high.

Buyers can choose between two tabletop finishes. Creamy Onyx Style offers warm cream tones with subtle veining and is the quieter of the two; the company notes the name describes the appearance rather than natural onyx. Monet's Garden Style features a more expressive, marble-look pattern inspired by impressionist art and is intended to serve as a statement pedestal dining table in the room.

Shape is the second choice. The standard round version keeps a clean, continuous edge, while the scalloped version adds a gently curved border for visual rhythm without becoming ornate. Either option can function as a stylish pedestal table for dining room settings or as a single anchor piece in an open-plan kitchen.

JASIWAY describes the piece as a warm modern dining table suited to contemporary, organic-inspired and Japandi-influenced interiors. Shoppers who began their search looking for a mid century modern pedestal table may find the faceted walnut-finish base an alternative with a different, more angular profile. The company's product information also references larger 110- and 120-centimeter versions within the same design family.

The modern pedestal dining table is currently listed as ready to ship. JASIWAY offers free standard shipping on U.S. orders, with an estimated delivery window of three to nine days for ready-to-ship items. Customers outside the United States can contact the company for shipping details.

Readers interested in the JASIWAY modern dining table can click here to view JASIWAY pedestal table details and current availability: .

About JASIWAY Furniture

JASIWAY Furniture is a home furniture supplier based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Through its online store, the company offers furniture for living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens, bedrooms and children's spaces, along with lighting. Its dining and kitchen assortment includes dining tables, dining chairs, bar and counter stools, dining room sets, and sideboards and buffets. More information is available at .