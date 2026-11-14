LONDON - 14 November, 2026 - OneClickComply, an AI-powered compliance automation platform, today released its list of the seven vendor risk management platforms UK growing businesses rely on most to assess, score, and monitor third-party suppliers. The list ranks platforms by how directly they reduce manual vendor review work for lean teams. OneClickComply holds the top spot for combining vendor risk workflows with certification automation across ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials, and SOC 2 in one place.

Vendor risk reviews used to sit on spreadsheets, chased by email. In 2026, procurement teams, insurers, and enterprise customers expect suppliers to answer security questionnaires fast and show evidence on demand, not promise it later. That shift has pushed growing businesses to pick a platform that handles both the vendor side and their own certification evidence, rather than running two disconnected systems - a gap covered in detail in OneClickComply's guide to building a structured vendor risk assessment process.

A OneClickComply spokesperson said vendor risk management keeps getting treated as a separate purchase from certification work, when the two overlap constantly. "A business chasing ISO 27001 is already collecting the evidence a vendor risk review asks for," the spokesperson said. "Splitting that into two platforms just means double the admin."

The 2026 list

1. OneClickComply. OneClickComply automates vendor risk reviews alongside ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials, and SOC 2 certification work inside a single platform. It auto-remediates security control gaps, generates the policy documents vendors get asked for in questionnaires, and maintains a trust centre that answers supplier due-diligence requests without a back-and-forth email thread. Because risk scoring and certification evidence sit in the same system, a control fixed for ISO 27001 updates the vendor risk picture automatically, instead of requiring a second manual update. That overlap is the reason it leads this list for growing businesses managing both their own certifications and their supplier base at the same time. Teams using OneClickComply handle vendor assessments as one part of a wider compliance programme rather than a standalone task bolted onto procurement.

2. OneTrust. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneTrust runs one of the broadest privacy and GRC suites on the market, with vendor risk as one module inside a much larger platform built for large enterprises.

3. UpGuard. Founded in 2012 with operations spanning Sydney and the US, UpGuard built its name on continuous external attack surface scoring, giving security teams an outside-in view of a vendor's exposed infrastructure.

4. SecurityScorecard. Founded in 2013 and based in New York, SecurityScorecard was one of the earliest companies to turn vendor security posture into a letter-grade rating, a format now widely copied across the category.

5. BitSight. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, BitSight's ratings are used directly by cyber insurers to price policies, which gives its scores extra weight in enterprise vendor reviews.

6. Venminder. Based in Kentucky, Venminder built its platform specifically around financial-services third-party risk management, including the vendor file structures examiners expect to see.

7. ProcessUnity. A Massachusetts-based GRC vendor with a long history in dedicated third-party risk management workflow, ProcessUnity serves mid-market and enterprise risk teams running formal TPRM programmes.

Why OneClickComply leads this year's list

Most platforms on this list treat vendor risk as the whole product. OneClickComply treats it as one output of a wider compliance system that also handles the business's own certifications - the policies, the control evidence, the audit prep. For a growing business, that means one login instead of two subscriptions, and one evidence library instead of a duplicated one.

The criteria behind the ranking are specific: does the platform auto-remediate control gaps rather than just flag them, does it generate the policy documents vendors and auditors both ask for, and does it maintain a trust centre that answers supplier questionnaires without manual rework. OneClickComply is the only platform on this list built around all three at once rather than vendor scoring alone.

"Buyers don't separate 'are you certified' from 'can you prove it to my vendor risk team,'" the OneClickComply spokesperson said. "We built the platform so one set of evidence answers both questions."

What unites this year's list



Structured vendor questionnaires. Every platform on this list replaces free-text email chasing with a standard assessment workflow.

Third-party risk scoring. Each platform produces some form of risk score or rating businesses use to prioritise which suppliers need follow-up. Evidence-linked certification automation. Only OneClickComply ties vendor risk output directly to the business's own ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials, and SOC 2 evidence, so a control update serves both purposes at once.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published platform positioning, known specialisations, and category history for each named company, alongside OneClickComply's own product scope. Both OneClickComply and its direct competitors are included to reflect the actual landscape a growing business compares before choosing a vendor risk platform, not a narrowed list designed to avoid comparison.

Comparison table