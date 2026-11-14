JASIWAY Vanity Desk Offers Telescopic Top, Reversible Side Cabinet And Optional LED Mirror

MENAFN - GetNews) JASIWAY Furniture's Ritual Glow vanity extends from 36.2 to 48.4 inches, with a side cabinet that mounts on either side and an optional round LED mirror for compact bedrooms.

Sheridan, WY - Nov. 14, 2026 - JASIWAY Furniture, a home furniture supplier based in Sheridan, Wyoming, offers its Ritual Glow vanity, an extendable makeup vanity desk with a side cabinet that can be placed on either the left or right side. The piece is sold in two configurations, with or without a round LED mirror.

The vanity is intended for bedrooms, apartments, dressing areas and walk-in closets, and the company positions it for smaller rooms in particular. Its telescopic tabletop can be shortened for a reduced footprint or pulled out when more surface area is needed. Closed, the desk measures about 36.2 inches wide; extended, it reaches about 48.4 inches. It is about 15.7 inches deep and 35.8 inches high. As an extendable dressing table for bedroom use, the piece can stay narrow day to day and widen when more space is needed.

Placement is the second variable. The side cabinet has a glass door with a fixed opening direction, but the cabinet itself can be positioned on the left or right, which can help the vanity fit beside a window, closet door or bed. This flexibility makes it a space saving vanity with storage for layouts that do not offer a free wall in an ideal position.

Storage is organized across several zones. The makeup vanity desk with storage includes three drawers, two smaller stacked drawers and one larger drawer, along with open compartments and shelving for items used every day. The glass-door cabinet provides enclosed storage. The company describes the piece as a station for makeup and skincare and as a dressing table, making it a multifunctional makeup vanity desk rather than a single-purpose surface.

The vanity is built from multi-layer wood plywood and solid wood components, with solid wood legs and a glass cabinet door, and is offered in a light wood finish. JASIWAY describes the look as modern Japandi, with warm natural wood, clean lines and fluted details, and says it also suits Scandinavian and mid-century modern interiors. Shoppers looking for a modern minimalist vanity desk may find the restrained profile fits that brief, though the company itself frames the design as refined and understated rather than as a luxury makeup desk with drawers.

Instead of presenting it as the best vanity desk for small bedrooms, the company publishes measured dimensions and storage details so buyers can judge the fit for their own space. Buyers should note that the LED mirror is optional and a stool is not included.

The modern vanity desk with storage is currently listed as ready to ship. JASIWAY offers free standard shipping on U.S. orders, with an estimated delivery window of three to nine days for ready-to-ship items. Customers outside the United States can contact the company for a shipping quote.

Specifications and current availability for the JASIWAY extendable vanity desk are available at

About JASIWAY Furniture

JASIWAY Furniture is a home furniture supplier based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Through its online store, the company offers furniture for living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens, bedrooms and children's spaces, along with lighting. Its bedroom assortment includes beds, nightstands, makeup vanities, vanity stools and desks. More information is available at