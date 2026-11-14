JASIWAY Furniture's Modular Japandi Sectional Shifts From Sofa To Single Or Double Chaise

MENAFN - GetNews) JASIWAY Furniture's modular deep-seat sectional uses pull-out footrests on silent rollers to switch between sofa, L-shaped chaise and double-chaise lounge modes.

Sheridan, WY - Nov. 14, 2026 - JASIWAY Furniture, a home furniture supplier based in Sheridan, Wyoming, offers an oversized deep seat sectional sofa built around a modular structure, a design approach the company says helps with shipping and with moving the pieces through doorways and tight spaces. The sofa pairs that construction with pull-out footrests that let a single frame shift between upright seating and lounging.

The piece is intended for living rooms, family rooms, media rooms, reading corners, apartments, condos and open-concept homes. It measures about 82.67 inches wide, 36.61 inches deep and 33.86 inches high, with a seat depth of 20.87 inches and a seat height of 17.72 inches. The product page presents the seat depth as suitable for taller adults.

As a sectional sofa with pull out footrests, the design offers three arrangements. In standard sofa mode, both footrests remain tucked in. Extending one side forms an L-shaped chaise, and extending both creates a double-chaise lounge for movie nights, reading or a short nap. The footrests slide out on dual silent rollers mounted to a carbon steel extension frame, which the company describes as floor-friendly.

That flexibility positions the piece as a modular sectional sofa with adjustable chaise, as well as a convertible lounge couch for living room settings where one sofa may need to cover both everyday seating and stretched-out relaxation. The company also notes that owners can pair the sofa with their own ottoman to create a larger lounging surface or a temporary resting spot for an overnight guest. It is not marketed as a dedicated comfortable sleeper sectional for small spaces; JASIWAY lists a separate Japandi pull-out sofa bed for that purpose.

Construction combines solid wood and metal, with solid wood and ash veneer base panels, a fixed backrest and an anti-oxidant metal frame. Cushions are filled with high-density resilient foam, and the upholstery is a beige cotton linen the company describes as soft, breathable and wrinkle-resistant. Buyers can choose between light wood and walnut frame finishes.

Stylistically, the Japandi sectional sofa draws on Japandi, Scandinavian and minimalist influences, and the company says it also suits modern farmhouse and organic modern interiors. Its exposed wood base and neutral fabric give it the profile of a modern minimalist sectional couch. For shoppers already furnishing a home with JASIWAY Japandi furniture, the two frame finishes offer a way to coordinate with existing wood tones.

The JASIWAY deep seat sofa is currently listed as ready to ship. JASIWAY offers free standard shipping on continental U.S. orders, with an estimated delivery window of three to nine days for ready-to-ship items. Customers outside the United States can contact the company for pricing and shipping times.

To review configurations, dimensions and current availability, click here: .

About JASIWAY Furniture

JASIWAY Furniture is a home furniture supplier based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Through its online store, the company offers furniture for living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens, bedrooms and children's spaces, along with lighting. Its living room assortment includes sofas and loveseats, sectionals, sleeper sofas and futons, sleeper chairs, accent chairs and coffee tables. More information is available at .