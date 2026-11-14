NAPERVILLE, IL - 14 November, 2026 - Families who missed FBAR filings for accounts abroad can no longer point to the IRS web page that said it would not impose a penalty on many late filers who had reported all their income. The IRS removed its Delinquent FBAR Submission Procedures page from its website this summer, and archived copies show it live in late June 2026 and gone by mid-July. Taxx Resolution Inc, an enrolled agent led tax firm in Naperville, Illinois, is advising families who find missed years before the 2027 filing season to file with a specific, documented explanation.

The page came down without a public announcement. The IRS's own FBAR page still tells anyone the IRS hasn't contacted, and who isn't under civil or criminal investigation, to file late FBARs as soon as possible to keep potential penalties to a minimum and to explain the reason for filing late.

What Changed for Late Filers

The change is that the written assurance is no longer published. For the international information returns that often go with missed FBARs, such as a Form 8938 that was never attached, the IRS's existing page on delinquent international information returns says to file them through normal filing procedures, that penalties may be assessed under existing procedures, and that a penalty may be assessed during processing before an attached reasonable cause statement is considered. That page covers information returns, not the FBAR itself.

Who Should Act Before April 15

An FBAR is required when the combined maximum value of a person's foreign financial accounts exceeds $10,000 at any time during the calendar year, according to FinCEN. The report for 2026 is due April 15, 2027, with an automatic extension to October 15, the IRS says.

Many of the families the firm sees for this kept a savings account, fixed deposits or a pension in India, the United Kingdom or Canada after moving to the United States, and only learned about the report years later.

"The families who come to us about missed FBARs almost never hid anything. They opened the accounts before they moved here, and nobody told them the report existed," said Amit Maheshwari, EA (Enrolled Agent, Licensed to Practice before the IRS), tax partner at Taxx Resolution Inc. "Without that IRS page, the late filing has to carry its own explanation, so we write it from the facts, covering when each account was opened, why the reports were missed, how the family found out and what they did next. If anything in a case suggests the accounts were kept from the IRS on purpose, we say so at the first meeting, because that case needs a different route."

Where Families Can Read More

The firm's late FBAR filing guide compares the routes that remain, and its FBAR and FATCA compliance service covers current-year FBAR and Form 8938 filings as well as missed years.

About Taxx Resolution Inc

Taxx Resolution Inc is a Naperville, Illinois tax firm founded by Amit and Ranju Maheshwari and led by enrolled agents, who are licensed by the Internal Revenue Service and hold unlimited practice rights before it. Its founder is a Certified Acceptance Agent. The firm represents individual and business taxpayers in IRS collections, audits, penalty abatement, payment plans, offers in compromise, payroll tax matters and Illinois Department of Revenue cases, and prepares individual and business returns, FBAR and Form 8938 filings, and ITIN applications. It has served Naperville and the western Chicago suburbs since 2012 and works with clients nationwide on federal tax matters.