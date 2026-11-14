St. Louis Mental Health Opens New Residential Mental Health Treatment Facility Serving Greater St. Louis

MENAFN - GetNews) New Winfield facility now accepting adults for 24/7 residential care, with same-day admissions and specialized treatment for mood, anxiety, trauma, psychotic, personality, and dissociative disorders.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri - November 14, 2026 - St. Louis Mental Health has officially opened its new residential mental health treatment facility at 350 Birkhead Rd in Winfield, Missouri, expanding access to round-the-clock mental health care for adults across the greater St. Louis area. The facility is now accepting adults 18 and older, with same-day admissions available.

The opening adds a new option for adults who need more support than weekly therapy can provide but face long waits for residential care. Delayed intake, limited bed availability, and gaps between hospital discharge and ongoing treatment can leave adults and families without help when they need it most. St. Louis Mental Health opened to close that gap.

Residential Mental Health Treatment in a 24/7 Stabilization Environment

The new facility allows adults to step away from daily stressors and focus fully on recovery. Residents live on-site with access to clinical staff at all hours, and each day is structured around therapy, skill-building, rest, and connection with peers.

Key features of the program include:



Same-day or next-day admissions once insurance is verified and a clinical evaluation is complete

Personalized treatment plans built around each person's diagnosis, history, and goals

Pet-friendly residential care, recognizing the comfort and motivation a companion animal can provide

Most major insurance (PPO plans) accepted, with free insurance verification before treatment begins. Also accepts self-pay options. 24/7 confidential support by phone, day or night

Conditions Treated

St. Louis Mental Health treats adults living with a broad range of mental health conditions, including:



Mood disorders: depression, bipolar disorder, persistent depressive disorder (dysthymia), and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD)

Anxiety disorders: generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), social anxiety disorder (SAD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), panic attacks, specific phobia, acute stress disorder (ASD), and adjustment disorder

Trauma disorders: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD (C-PTSD)

Psychotic disorders: schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, psychosis, delusional disorder, and paranoia

Personality disorders: borderline personality disorder (BPD), avoidant personality disorder (AvPD), and narcissistic personality disorder (NPD)

Dissociative disorders: dissociative identity disorder (DID) and depersonalization/derealization disorder (DDD) Other mental health concerns: suicidal ideation, self-harm, mental breakdown, adult ADHD, body dysmorphia, hoarding disorder, sleep disorders, and social isolation

Evidence-Based and Holistic Therapies

Treatment combines proven clinical methods with whole-person care. Residents may take part in individual, group, and family therapy, as well as psychodynamic therapy. Behavioral approaches include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT). Holistic options such as art therapy, music therapy, animal-assisted therapy, yoga, and meditation support emotional expression, mindfulness, and body awareness.

Now Serving St. Louis and Surrounding Communities

With the opening, St. Louis Mental Health now serves adults throughout the St. Louis metro region, including St. Charles, O'Fallon, Florissant, Chesterfield, and surrounding communities.

Adults seeking treatment for themselves or a loved one can call (314) 237-4435 or visit stlouismentalhealth to verify insurance and schedule a confidential consultation.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or thinking about suicide, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or call 911.

About St. Louis Mental Health

St. Louis Mental Health is a newly opened residential mental health treatment facility in Winfield, Missouri, serving adults 18 and older across the greater St. Louis area. The facility provides 24/7 residential care and aftercare support. St. Louis Mental Health also maintains an office at 1722 Olive St Ste 210, St. Louis, MO 63103; patients are not seen at this office location. With same-day admissions, pet-friendly residential care, and most major insurance accepted, St. Louis Mental Health helps adults stabilize, heal, and build lasting recovery. Learn more at stlouismentalhealth.