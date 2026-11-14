New Children's Book Tells The True Story Of A Stray Cat's Journey From Fear To Family

Dallas, Texas, United States - November 14, 2026 - A stray cat's need for more than food and shelter is the focus of Cassie's Story by Janet Massey, an illustrated children's book based on a true story. Told from the cat's perspective, it introduces young readers to the patience and everyday care involved in helping a frightened animal feel at home.

Initially nameless and alone, the tabby finds refuge beneath a backyard deck. Her relationship with the household grows through gentle encounters, regular meals, and the company of Rex, the family dog. These repeated interactions connect practical care with the development of trust, while the animals' differing personalities bring humor to their growing friendship.

Adjustment continues after the move indoors. A thunderstorm brings back the cat's fear, and reassurance helps her rejoin the family. The narrative extends beyond finding shelter to consider the continuing need for emotional security. Meanwhile, the recurring question of the cat's name connects recognition with her desire to belong.

KEY FEATURES



A first-person narrative centered on a stray cat's experiences.

A cat-and-dog friendship shaped by shared routines and individual differences.

Patient care and the gradual development of trust.

Naming and family acceptance as expressions of identity and belonging. Author-created illustrations alongside photographs of Cassie and Rex.

For families reading together, the story offers a starting point for conversations about kindness, acceptance, and caring for animals. Its emphasis on patience also invites reflection on why feeling safe can take longer than reaching a safe place.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Janet Massey is a former finance director of Dallas Children's Theater. Her favorite benefit of the job was watching children's books come to life on the stage and seeing the faces of young children light up with joy. As a child she loved reading and drawing. As a mom, she enjoyed reading books to her children. Cassie's Story is Janet's debut children's book inspired by watching the friendship of Cassie and Rex evolve. It is her wish that this true story light up your heart, as it did hers.

BOOK INFORMATION

Book Name: Cassie's Story

Author Name: Janet Massey

ISBN Number: 979-8951966384

Paperback Version: Click Here

Kindle Version: Click Here