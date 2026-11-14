Miller Insurance Agency Celebrates Grand Reopening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony In Beaumont

MENAFN - GetNews) Southeast Texas hometown insurance agency invites the community to celebrate more than four decades of service with refreshments and a special gift basket giveaway.

BEAUMONT, TX - November 14, 2026 - Miller Insurance Agency, a trusted Southeast Texas hometown insurance agency serving the community since 1983, is pleased to announce its Grand Reopening and Ribbon-Cutting Celebration on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The celebration will take place at 10465 Eastex Freeway, Suite A, Beaumont, TX 77708, with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The community is invited to stop by, meet the team, enjoy refreshments, and enter a special gift basket giveaway featuring merchandise from vendors at The Silos. The event offers an opportunity to celebrate a longtime local business and its continued commitment to serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout Southeast Texas.

Founded in 1983 by owner Willie Miller, Miller Insurance Agency has built its reputation on personalized service, competitive insurance options, and a genuine understanding of its customers' needs. As an independent insurance agency, Miller Insurance works with multiple insurance carriers to help clients find coverage that fits their lifestyles and budgets.

From auto, home, and business insurance to coverage for boats, motorcycles, ATVs, and RVs, Miller Insurance Agency understands that protecting what matters most requires more than a one-size-fits-all approach. An avid outdoorsman himself, Willie Miller brings firsthand knowledge and appreciation for the vehicles and recreational investments his customers value.

For more than four decades, the agency has remained dedicated to its hometown philosophy: providing friendly, knowledgeable service while helping customers navigate their insurance options with confidence.

Grand Reopening Event Details



Event: Miller Insurance Agency Grand Reopening & Ribbon-Cutting

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Ribbon-Cutting: 11:30 a.m.

Location: 10465 Eastex Freeway, Suite A, Beaumont, TX 77708

Highlights: Refreshments and a gift basket giveaway featuring merchandise from vendors at The Silos Phone: 409-899-9531

Community members, neighboring businesses, longtime customers, and new faces are welcome to attend and help Miller Insurance Agency celebrate this exciting occasion.

For additional information about the grand reopening or to learn more about available insurance coverage, call 409-899-9531 or visit them online at

About Miller Insurance Agency

Your Southeast Texas Hometown Agency Since 1983.

Miller Insurance Agency is an independently owned and operated insurance agency located in Beaumont, Texas. Founded by Willie Miller in 1983, the agency specializes in helping individuals, families, and businesses find insurance coverage suited to their needs and budgets. Offering options for auto, homeowners, business, motorcycle, boat, ATV, RV, and other insurance needs, Miller Insurance Agency combines the flexibility of an independent agency with the personal attention of a trusted hometown business.

Location Info:Miller Insurance Agency10465 Eastex Fwy A, Beaumont, TX77708(409) 899-9531