St. Petersburg, Florida, United States - November 14, 2026 - Real estate remains a local business, shaped by neighborhood dynamics, property types, and market conditions that vary widely from one region to the next. The five professionals profiled here work in different states and different segments of the market, and each has built an established practice on detailed local knowledge and long term client relationships.

Amy Goeken - Charlotte, North Carolina

Amy Goeken works as a real estate broker in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she has lived since 2004. She treats property as a long term wealth building tool rather than a single transaction, helping buyers weigh appreciation potential, rental income, and future resale value alongside the property itself. Amy owns both long term and short term rental properties, giving her direct experience of how real estate generates income over time. She works across new construction, resale homes, and investment real estate throughout the Charlotte metro area, and her familiarity with neighborhoods from Uptown to SouthPark informs how she matches clients to communities. She has been recognized as a Top Producer.

Chaz Walters - Chicago, Illinois

Chaz Walters has spent more than 27 years in the Chicago, Illinois market, where he is Principal of Hot Property and a broker with Coldwell Banker Realty. He has sold more than 1,500 homes and reached roughly $1.6 billion in sales volume, with an average listing price above $1 million, and he has held top producer status for more than 20 of those years. Chaz was among the first agents in the city to adopt the team model, more than two decades before it became common across the industry, and he reshaped how open houses were scheduled in the Chicago market. Forbes has noted him among the ten most dependable real estate agents in the central United States.

Rodney Gammon - Metro Detroit, Michigan

Rodney Gammon serves buyers and sellers across Metro Detroit, Michigan, as a Realtor with Key Realty One, LLC. He holds a Master of Business Administration along with designations including Master Certified Negotiation Expert, Certified Multiple Offer Expert, Accredited Buyer Representative, Military Relocation Specialist, and Senior Living Transition Specialist. Rodney ranks in the top three percent of Realtors nationwide, and more than 85 percent of his business arrives through referrals. His practice covers first time purchasers, seniors leaving longtime residences, military families relocating, and clients working through estate or divorce situations. He has authored multiple real estate books, and in 2023 the American Institute of Real Estate Professionals named him one of the ten best agents in Michigan for client satisfaction.

Will Tampling - Alexander City, Alabama

Will Tampling works the Lake Martin market from Alexander City, Alabama, where he was raised. He has lived on Lake Martin and has been familiar with the area his entire life, which informs his work with buyers, sellers, and investors. A Realtor and real estate investment specialist with Keller Williams Auburn Opelika Lake Martin, he handles waterfront homes, lake access properties, land, cabins, and investment opportunities. Lake property carries considerations that rarely appear in standard residential transactions, including shoreline access, water depth, dock condition, and seasonal activity, and Will walks clients through them. He keeps a boat available for showings so buyers can assess access and shoreline from the water. Will has maintained Keller Williams Top Producer status while recording $12 million to $15 million in annual sales as a single agent.

Tiffany Alder Bown - Sanpete County, Utah

Tiffany Alder Bown is Broker and Owner of CENTURY 21 Essentials Realty, serving Sanpete County, Utah, and communities throughout Central Utah. The brokerage began in 1983 as Sanpete Valley Realty, founded by her mother, Theressa L. Alder. Tiffany took ownership in 2018 after more than two decades in the industry, and the company became CENTURY 21 Essentials Realty in January 2025. Her work covers rural homes, farms, water rights, acreage, commercial property, and transactions involving estates and trusts, alongside property management for owners holding investments. The brokerage has been voted Best Real Estate Brokerage in Sanpete County for more than 10 years, and Tiffany has been recognized as Best REALTOR in the county for more than 10 consecutive years.

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