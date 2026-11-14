Relief For Commuters As Peshawar BRT Adds Buses And A New Route
According to Zu Peshawar, 25 new 12-metre-long buses will operate on routes ER-01 and SR-02. With this addition, the total number of buses on these two routes has increased from 59 to 84. The move is expected to reduce waiting times, ease overcrowding and provide passengers with a more comfortable journey.
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Meanwhile, the new route DR-17 on the Southern Ring Road will start on Monday, November 16. The route will operate from Chamkani to Mall of Hayatabad, with 27 stops along the way. It will make access to residential areas, educational institutions and commercial centres easier.
According to the schedule, the first bus will leave Chamkani at 7:00 am, while the first bus from Mall of Hayatabad will depart at 8:20 am. The service will operate until 7:00 pm, with buses initially running at 15-minute intervals.
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