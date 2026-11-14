Air Defenses Neutralize 81 Of 96 Drones Launched By Russia Against Ukraine Since Evening
Starting at 18:00 on November 13, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones (61 of them jet-powered), Gerberas and Parodiya-type decoy drones. They were launched from Bryansk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,710 over past day
According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 on Saturday, November 14, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 81 drones.
Hits were recorded at eight locations, while debris from downed targets fell at two locations.
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