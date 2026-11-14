War Update: 273 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces launched 64 airstrikes, dropping 220 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 4,844 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,117 shelling attacks.

Russian attacks targeted Pavlivka, Bezsalivka, Koreniok, Pysarivka, Tovstodubove, Obody, Bachivsk, Khotin, Yastrubshchyna, Kindrativka, Ulanove, Luzhky, Shpyl, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Yunakivka, Andriivka, Hirky, Shalyhyne, Zapsillia, Sadky, Kucherivka, Atynske, Rohizne, Otruba, Myropillia, Iskryskivshchyna, Marine, Nova Sich, Malushyne, Doroshivka and Mala Rybytsia in the Sumy region. Spaske was hit by an airstrike.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Russian forces launched four strikes using eight guided aerial bombs and carried out 38 shelling attacks, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian units repelled three attacks near Starytsia and Anyshchyne and toward Okhrimivka.

Air defenses neutralize 81 of 96 drones launched by Russia against Ukraine since evening

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces launched one assault toward Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman axis, the invaders carried out 15 attacks near Hrekivka and toward Novoplatonivka, Druzheliubivka, Zelena Dolyna and Lyman.

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian forces launched six attacks near Kryva Luka and Mykolaivka and toward Orikhuvatka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy launched one attack near Mykolaivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 11 attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and Rusyn Yar and toward Mykolaipillia and Novopavlivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian troops made 47 attempts to advance near Toretske, Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Vodianske, Dobropillia and Molodetske, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces launched three assaults toward Novomykolaivka.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian troops made 11 attempts to advance near Verkhnia Tersa, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria and toward Yehorivka, Kopani and Hirke.

On the Orikhiv axis, the invaders launched eight attacks toward Novoandriivka, Yurkivka, Pavlivka and Novoiakovlivka and near Stepnohirsk.

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected on the Volyn and Polissia axes.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total estimated combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, had reached approximately 1,620,630 personnel as of November 14, 2026. Russian forces lost another 1,710 troops over the past 24 hours.