US Stocks End Lower As Nvidia Fallout Weighs On Technology Shares

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)US stock markets ended Friday's session lower as technology shares remained under pressure following the departure of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. The decline reflected continuing uncertainty around the semiconductor company and the broader artificial intelligence investment cycle, although all four major US equity indexes finished the week with gains.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 7,561.67, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.9% to 25,136.27. The Russell 2000 dropped 0.3% to 2,790.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved in the opposite direction, edging up 0.1% to 52,347.55.

Technology Shares Remain Under Pressure

Technology stocks were the main source of weakness during Friday's session. Nvidia remained at the centre of investor attention after Huang's resignation earlier in the week. His departure has raised questions about leadership continuity, the company's strategic direction and the potential consequences for US semiconductor policy.

The uncertainty has extended beyond Nvidia itself. The company occupies a central position in the global AI infrastructure market, supplying processors used by cloud computing providers, data centre operators and developers of advanced AI systems. Any uncertainty surrounding its management can therefore influence sentiment across related businesses.

Investors are also reassessing the amount of capital being committed to AI infrastructure. Data centre construction, processor procurement and power requirements involve substantial investment, and market participants are increasingly focused on whether expected revenue can justify the spending.

Weekly Gains Show Broader Market Resilience

Despite Friday's losses, the major indexes finished the week higher for the first time since early October. The S&P 500 advanced 2.5% over the week, while the Dow gained 2.1%. The Nasdaq rose 2.3%, and the Russell 2000 added 1.3%.

The difference between daily and weekly performance indicates that Friday's selling did not erase the gains accumulated earlier in the week. It also suggests that investors continued to find opportunities outside the technology companies most directly affected by the latest developments.

Investors Prepare for Corporate and Economic Updates

The coming week will bring further tests for US equities. Nvidia's quarterly results are scheduled for November 17, while investors will also monitor earnings from major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's.

These reports could provide information about consumer spending, operating costs and the impact of higher borrowing expenses. Federal Reserve meeting minutes and upcoming economic releases will also influence expectations about interest rates.

The latest session demonstrates that the US market remains sensitive to developments in large technology companies, but the weekly gains suggest that investor demand has not disappeared across the wider equity market.