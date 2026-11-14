European Equity Funds Attract Record Weekly Inflows As Investors Rebalance Away From US Technology

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)European equity funds recorded their strongest weekly inflows in more than five years as global investors increased allocations to the region amid uncertainty surrounding US technology shares. The shift indicates that investors are reassessing regional exposure, with European corporate earnings and relatively limited concentration in major AI companies contributing to the appeal of the market.

Global equity funds attracted $50.99 billion in net inflows during the week to November 11, their highest weekly total since September 23. European equity funds accounted for $35.13 billion, the largest weekly inflow into the region since June 2021, according to LSEG Lipper data cited by Reuters.

European Markets Benefit From Portfolio Reallocation

The inflows came during a period of volatility in US technology stocks. Concerns about the scale of AI infrastructure spending and Nvidia's leadership transition have encouraged investors to examine opportunities in other markets.

European equities have a different sector composition from major US indexes. The region includes substantial exposure to industrial companies, financial institutions, healthcare businesses and consumer groups. This sector mix can appeal to investors seeking diversification from US mega-cap technology stocks.

The movement does not necessarily indicate a permanent shift away from the United States. Instead, it may reflect portfolio rebalancing as investors adjust their exposure to different industries and regional economic conditions.

Corporate Earnings Support European Demand

European companies have also benefited from stronger earnings expectations. The STOXX 600 has traded near record levels, supported by corporate results and improved sentiment towards several major industries.

Reuters reported that companies in the index were on track for approximately 25% quarterly profit growth, based on reported results and estimates for businesses yet to publish their figures. Energy companies were expected to provide a substantial contribution, with sector profits projected to rise sharply.

Excluding energy, earnings growth was estimated at around 10%. This suggests that the improvement was not entirely dependent on the performance of commodity producers.

Other Investment Categories Show Different Trends

The broader fund flow data revealed that investors were not increasing exposure to every asset class. Global bond funds recorded approximately $507.89 million in outflows, ending seven consecutive weeks of inflows.

Money market funds experienced withdrawals of $37.48 billion, while precious metals funds attracted $614 million. Emerging market equity funds received $4.65 billion, their strongest inflow in three weeks. Emerging market bond funds, however, recorded a third consecutive week of withdrawals.

These movements suggest that investors are making selective allocations rather than adopting a uniform risk-on or risk-off approach.

What the Inflows Mean for European Equities

Sustained fund inflows can provide support to regional stock markets, but capital movements do not guarantee further gains. Investors will still assess earnings delivery, valuations, economic growth and monetary policy.

The European market's ability to maintain its relative performance will depend on whether companies can meet earnings expectations and whether investors continue to favour diversified exposure over concentrated technology positions.