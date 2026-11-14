UK Economy Grows 0.7% In Third Quarter As AI Investment Supports Business Activity

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The UK economy expanded by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2026, accelerating from growth of 0.5% in the previous quarter, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The expansion marked the strongest quarterly growth since early 2024 and indicated that economic activity remained resilient despite elevated energy costs and higher borrowing rates.

Gross domestic product was 1.9% higher than in the same quarter a year earlier. The figures also showed that monthly economic output increased by 0.2% in September, following no growth in August. The September result provided a stronger finish to the quarter, although the broader economic outlook remains subject to uncertainty.

Services Sector Leads Economic Expansion

The services sector was the largest contributor to quarterly growth, expanding by 0.9% between July and September. Business-facing services, including computer programming and consultancy activities, played an important role in supporting output. The sector's performance highlighted the continuing importance of professional services and technology-related activities to the UK economy.

Production output increased by a more modest 0.1% during the quarter, while construction output declined by 0.7%. The contrasting performances indicate that growth was not evenly distributed across the economy. While services continued to provide support, weakness in construction remained a constraint on broader activity.

The ONS also reported that real GDP per head increased by 0.7% during the quarter and was 1.7% higher than a year earlier. This measure provides additional context on economic output relative to population, although it does not capture the full distribution of household income or living standards.

Artificial Intelligence Investment Supports Activity

Investment connected with artificial intelligence has become one of the factors supporting parts of the UK economy. Computer programming, consultancy and related business services contributed to the expansion, while computer manufacturing also supported industrial production.

The growing role of AI-related investment reflects wider corporate spending on software, computing infrastructure and digital capabilities. For investors, this creates potential opportunities across technology suppliers and business service providers, although the latest GDP figures do not establish how much of the overall expansion can be attributed directly to AI spending.

Business investment, however, rose by only 0.4% during the quarter, below economists' expectations. This suggests that stronger activity in selected technology-related areas has not necessarily translated into equally strong investment across the wider business sector.

Interest Rates and Economic Outlook Remain Important

The stronger GDP performance has implications for the Bank of England's monetary policy outlook. The central bank has raised its 2026 economic growth projection to 1.6%, reflecting the economy's recent resilience. However, higher energy prices and persistent inflation remain important considerations for future interest-rate decisions.

Economists have also highlighted weaker consumer demand and declining retail sales volumes as potential obstacles to continued expansion. Higher borrowing costs could place additional pressure on households and businesses, particularly in interest-sensitive sectors such as housing and construction.

The November GDP figures are an initial estimate and may be revised as more information becomes available. The next official quarterly GDP release is scheduled for December 22, 2026. Investors will be watching subsequent economic indicators, inflation data and Bank of England commentary to assess whether the third-quarter improvement can continue into the final months of the year.