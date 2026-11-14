Iran Reports Explosions Aboard Oil Tankers in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced Thursday that two oil tankers exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after allegedly disregarding multiple warnings not to use a restricted maritime passage.
According to reports, the IRGC Navy said the incident occurred late Wednesday as the vessels sailed through the southern section of the strait, despite receiving repeated instructions from the maritime traffic control center to avoid the unauthorized route.
The Iranian force described the ships as supertankers transporting a combined quantity of “more than 4 million barrels of oil.” It added that both vessels were halted following what it characterized as “a massive explosion.”
The IRGC Navy further accused the tankers of “cooperating with the US military,” describing the American forces as a “smuggling army.” It also issued a warning to other vessels operating in the region, stating that “any ship in the Persian Gulf or Strait of Hormuz that switches off its navigation systems and cooperates with US forces to cross the southern route would face the same fate.”
No names or identifying information about the two tankers were disclosed, while the Iranian statement provided no additional explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding the reported explosions.
The incident comes as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain elevated over maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The strategically important waterway serves as a major international corridor for energy and commodity shipments, making its security and accessibility a central concern in ongoing discussions between the two countries.
According to reports, the IRGC Navy said the incident occurred late Wednesday as the vessels sailed through the southern section of the strait, despite receiving repeated instructions from the maritime traffic control center to avoid the unauthorized route.
The Iranian force described the ships as supertankers transporting a combined quantity of “more than 4 million barrels of oil.” It added that both vessels were halted following what it characterized as “a massive explosion.”
The IRGC Navy further accused the tankers of “cooperating with the US military,” describing the American forces as a “smuggling army.” It also issued a warning to other vessels operating in the region, stating that “any ship in the Persian Gulf or Strait of Hormuz that switches off its navigation systems and cooperates with US forces to cross the southern route would face the same fate.”
No names or identifying information about the two tankers were disclosed, while the Iranian statement provided no additional explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding the reported explosions.
The incident comes as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain elevated over maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The strategically important waterway serves as a major international corridor for energy and commodity shipments, making its security and accessibility a central concern in ongoing discussions between the two countries.
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