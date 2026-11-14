Bangladesh PM Calls for Equitable Access to Green Technology at COP31
(MENAFN) Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called on Thursday for equitable access to environmentally friendly technologies and a fair transition toward cleaner energy during his address at the COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye.
Rahman urged the international community to make climate-friendly technologies more accessible, help developing nations advance toward developed-economy status, and speed up the adoption of renewable energy. He stressed the importance of affordable funding, workforce training and ensuring that the energy transition is fair to all countries.
He also advocated expanding green employment opportunities, cutting greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, directing at least 50% of international climate funding toward adaptation efforts, and easing the debt burden on vulnerable nations through initiatives including debt-for-climate swaps.
“Climate-vulnerable countries need grants, not more loans that increase their debt,” Rahman said, emphasizing the need for dependable financial assistance, advanced technologies and enhanced measures to help countries adapt to climate impacts.
The prime minister noted that climate-related damage and economic losses were putting considerable pressure on Bangladesh, even though the country contributes less than 0.5% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.
He added that Bangladesh intends to generate 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, supported by projects aimed at developing 4,000 megawatts of solar power capacity.
Rahman further pointed to the country's efforts to expand waste-to-energy projects and promote environmentally sustainable industries.
Rahman urged the international community to make climate-friendly technologies more accessible, help developing nations advance toward developed-economy status, and speed up the adoption of renewable energy. He stressed the importance of affordable funding, workforce training and ensuring that the energy transition is fair to all countries.
He also advocated expanding green employment opportunities, cutting greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, directing at least 50% of international climate funding toward adaptation efforts, and easing the debt burden on vulnerable nations through initiatives including debt-for-climate swaps.
“Climate-vulnerable countries need grants, not more loans that increase their debt,” Rahman said, emphasizing the need for dependable financial assistance, advanced technologies and enhanced measures to help countries adapt to climate impacts.
The prime minister noted that climate-related damage and economic losses were putting considerable pressure on Bangladesh, even though the country contributes less than 0.5% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.
He added that Bangladesh intends to generate 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, supported by projects aimed at developing 4,000 megawatts of solar power capacity.
Rahman further pointed to the country's efforts to expand waste-to-energy projects and promote environmentally sustainable industries.
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