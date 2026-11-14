Palestinian PM Calls for Sustainable Reconstruction of Gaza, Climate Support
(MENAFN) Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa has stressed that Israeli occupation should not prevent Palestinians from pursuing sustainable development or addressing the effects of climate change, urging the international community to support environmentally sustainable reconstruction efforts in Gaza.
Speaking Thursday at the COP31 United Nations climate summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Mustafa highlighted how restrictions on access to essential natural resources have intensified the environmental challenges facing Palestinians.
“Israel’s restrictions on access to land, water and natural resources have compounded Palestine’s climate challenges,” he said.
He also drew attention to the extensive destruction across Gaza, explaining that damage to water networks, sewage facilities, electricity infrastructure, agricultural areas and waste management systems had “worsened environmental and health risks and undermined residents’ resilience.”
Mustafa called for stronger international cooperation to ensure that Gaza's reconstruction incorporates environmentally responsible solutions, particularly in renewable energy, sustainable water services, waste management and the preservation of natural resources.
“No people should be deprived of their right to sustainable development or their ability to address climate change because of occupation,” Mustafa noted.
COP31 is being hosted by Türkiye in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together international leaders, government representatives and climate negotiators to discuss global environmental challenges. The summit's agenda includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening climate adaptation measures and mobilizing financial resources to address climate-related risks.
Speaking Thursday at the COP31 United Nations climate summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Mustafa highlighted how restrictions on access to essential natural resources have intensified the environmental challenges facing Palestinians.
“Israel’s restrictions on access to land, water and natural resources have compounded Palestine’s climate challenges,” he said.
He also drew attention to the extensive destruction across Gaza, explaining that damage to water networks, sewage facilities, electricity infrastructure, agricultural areas and waste management systems had “worsened environmental and health risks and undermined residents’ resilience.”
Mustafa called for stronger international cooperation to ensure that Gaza's reconstruction incorporates environmentally responsible solutions, particularly in renewable energy, sustainable water services, waste management and the preservation of natural resources.
“No people should be deprived of their right to sustainable development or their ability to address climate change because of occupation,” Mustafa noted.
COP31 is being hosted by Türkiye in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together international leaders, government representatives and climate negotiators to discuss global environmental challenges. The summit's agenda includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening climate adaptation measures and mobilizing financial resources to address climate-related risks.
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