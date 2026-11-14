Vaultyo Announces Official Public Beta Rollout, Unifying Multi-Asset Trading For Early Adopters

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultyo today officially announced the global rollout of its public beta platform, opening public access to its next-generation multi-asset trading environment following an extraordinarily successful private testnet phase that recorded over 2.5 million simulated transactions. Built around the foundational brand promise,“One Account. Global Value.”, Vaultyo introduces a streamlined architecture that bridges digital assets, traditional finance, and real-world assets (RWAs) into a single, cohesive user experience.



Historically, market participants have navigated fragmentations across platforms, separate accounts, and distinct regulatory environments when allocating capital across equities, foreign exchange, and commodities. Vaultyo eliminates these barriers by coordinating trading participation, portfolio allocation, and market intelligence through a unified point of access. By bringing together disparate market functions, the platform enables traders and institutional investors to execute cross-market strategies seamlessly while responding to global macroeconomic shifts in real time.



Unifying Digital Assets, TradFi, and Real-World Assets



Vaultyo's public beta initial launch provides early adopters with immediate access to ctrading and perpetual contracts, alongside equity derivatives, foreign exchange pairs, gold, and crude oil. As part of its broader roadmap, the platform is preparing comprehensive infrastructure for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), providing fractional investment and market liquidity for physical assets, real estate, and private debt structures.

“Our public beta marks a pivotal moment in financial market convergence,” said Willard E. Wood, Lead Strategist at Vaultyo.“Following rigorous testnet validation across 2.5 million transactions, we are demonstrating that investors no longer need to manage fragmented accounts across multiple venues. Vaultyo brings Web2 traditional finance and Web3 digital ecosystems together under a unified, secure umbrella.”

Institutional-Grade Security and Regulatory Compliance



Underpinning Vaultyo's technical innovations is a steadfast commitment to security, transparency, and regulatory compliance. Vaultyo's operating entity is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The platform incorporates stringent Anti-Money Laundering (AML) monitoring and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) protocols into all onboarding and transaction workflows.



To protect client capital, Vaultyo employs robust asset security architecture, including full segregation of customer deposits, isolated hot/cold wallet management systems, multi-party computation (MPC) controls, multi-level withdrawal approvals, and compulsory two-factor authentication (2FA). Coupled with continuous automated risk management algorithms, the platform ensures complete position visibility and portfolio protection across market cycles.



Empowering an Open Global Ecosystem



Vaultyo invites retail traders, institutional clients, content creators, and ecosystem partners to participate in the public beta rollout. Early users can access exclusive fee discounts, advanced analytical tools, and direct feedback channels to shape the final feature set preceding the platform's full commercial launch.



About Vaultyo



Vaultyo is a forward-thinking multi-asset platform dedicated to connecting global financial markets through innovation, security, and a unified user experience. By merging digital assets with traditional finance and real-world assets, Vaultyo empowers users worldwide with comprehensive portfolio management and trading capabilities.



Vaultyo - One Account. Global Value.



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