5,785 Stubble Burning Incidents In Punjab 388 Cases In Patiala Fines To Tune Of Rs 2.09 Cr Imposed

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 14 (IANS) Punjab has reported 5,785 incidents of stubble burning so far this year, including 388 cases in Patiala district, even as nearly 98 per cent of paddy harvesting has been completed across the state. The Punjab authorities have intensified enforcement measures to curb stubble burning, imposing environmental compensation worth over Rs 2.09 crore.

According to the latest report released by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on November 13, a total of 5,785 stubble burning incidents have been recorded across the state during the ongoing harvesting season.

As per the report, 5,312 fields were inspected to identify incidents of stubble burning, while 2,347 fire incidents were physically verified. Following inspections, 2,095 Environmental Compensation (EC) cases were registered, and penalties amounting to Rs 2,09,15,000 were imposed. Of this amount, Rs 39,35,000 has been recovered so far.

The authorities have also registered 1,669 FIRs in connection with stubble burning incidents, while red entries have been made in 1,971 land revenue records. Additionally, 1,603 warning notices have been issued to those concerned.

In Patiala district, around 98 per cent of paddy harvesting has been completed, while 388 stubble burning incidents have been reported so far.

According to the district-level data, 340 fields were inspected, and fire incidents were physically verified at 217 locations.

The authorities registered 162 Environmental Compensation cases in Patiala and imposed fines totalling Rs 8.15 lakh, of which Rs 3 lakh has been recovered. The district also recorded 209 FIRs, while red entries were made in 136 revenue records. As many as 390 warning notices were issued in connection with the violations.

A district-wise analysis shows that Ferozepur recorded the highest number of stubble burning incidents at 794, followed by Tarn Taran with 695 cases and Sangrur with 674 cases.

Patiala reported 388 incidents, while Ludhiana recorded 300 and Fazilka reported 211 cases.

The report further stated that no charge sheets had been issued and no suspension orders had been passed against any nodal or supervisory officer in the state as of November 13.

With almost the entire paddy harvesting process nearing completion, the authorities continue to monitor the situation and take action against farmers found burning crop residue in their fields.