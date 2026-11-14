Hamilton Denounces Gaza Genocide, Calls on Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid
(MENAFN) Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, describing the genocide as “appalling” and demanding that humanitarian assistance be allowed into the Palestinian territory following his visit to the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.
In a statement shared on Instagram, the British racing star condemned the treatment of Palestinians, highlighting the restrictions affecting their ability to live with freedom, security and dignity.
“The past three years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza is appalling,” he wrote.
“No human being should be treated as though their life matters less,” he added.
Hamilton traveled to the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on Tuesday, where he also visited Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses in El Arish. During the visit, he received information about preparations and logistical arrangements for delivering humanitarian supplies into Gaza.
Reflecting on what he witnessed, the Ferrari driver described seeing extensive walls surrounding the area, which he said were designed to restrict Palestinians' movement and confine them.
“Standing there, outside what felt like an open-air prison, all I could think about was getting in to help,” he wrote.
Hamilton also highlighted the difficulties facing humanitarian deliveries, explaining that numerous trucks carrying food were waiting to enter Gaza but frequently encountered restrictions or prolonged delays at the crossing.
“The first driver in line that I spoke to had already been waiting over 12 hours,” he said.
During his visit to a nearby logistics facility, Hamilton praised the dedication of humanitarian workers involved in preparing assistance for Palestinians. However, he expressed concern that essential relief supplies were being turned away for what he characterized as “crazy reasons.”
In a statement shared on Instagram, the British racing star condemned the treatment of Palestinians, highlighting the restrictions affecting their ability to live with freedom, security and dignity.
“The past three years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza is appalling,” he wrote.
“No human being should be treated as though their life matters less,” he added.
Hamilton traveled to the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on Tuesday, where he also visited Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses in El Arish. During the visit, he received information about preparations and logistical arrangements for delivering humanitarian supplies into Gaza.
Reflecting on what he witnessed, the Ferrari driver described seeing extensive walls surrounding the area, which he said were designed to restrict Palestinians' movement and confine them.
“Standing there, outside what felt like an open-air prison, all I could think about was getting in to help,” he wrote.
Hamilton also highlighted the difficulties facing humanitarian deliveries, explaining that numerous trucks carrying food were waiting to enter Gaza but frequently encountered restrictions or prolonged delays at the crossing.
“The first driver in line that I spoke to had already been waiting over 12 hours,” he said.
During his visit to a nearby logistics facility, Hamilton praised the dedication of humanitarian workers involved in preparing assistance for Palestinians. However, he expressed concern that essential relief supplies were being turned away for what he characterized as “crazy reasons.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment