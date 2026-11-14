Lebanon Reports Massive Environmental Damage From Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) Environmental destruction resulting from Israeli military attacks on Lebanon surpassed $512 million during 2023 and 2024, with further damage reported in 2026, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced Thursday.
Speaking at the COP31 United Nations climate summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Salam described the extensive impact of successive conflicts, alongside years of economic difficulties, on Lebanon's infrastructure, agricultural areas, forests and natural ecosystems.
“Environmental losses resulting from Israeli attacks in violation of international humanitarian law exceeded 512 million US dollars in 2023-2024, with further losses incurred in 2026,” he said.
Salam warned that the ecological consequences of the attacks would extend well beyond the immediate destruction, affecting natural habitats and the economic activities of local communities for years to come.
He emphasized that Lebanon's reconstruction efforts should address environmental damage in addition to repairing destroyed buildings, roads and other essential infrastructure. He highlighted the importance of rehabilitating agricultural land, restoring damaged ecosystems and helping affected communities recover their sources of income.
“Lebanon insists that environmental restoration and climate resilience be integral to reconstruction, alongside stability, the restoration of our sovereignty, and respect for international law,” he said.
Speaking at the COP31 United Nations climate summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Salam described the extensive impact of successive conflicts, alongside years of economic difficulties, on Lebanon's infrastructure, agricultural areas, forests and natural ecosystems.
“Environmental losses resulting from Israeli attacks in violation of international humanitarian law exceeded 512 million US dollars in 2023-2024, with further losses incurred in 2026,” he said.
Salam warned that the ecological consequences of the attacks would extend well beyond the immediate destruction, affecting natural habitats and the economic activities of local communities for years to come.
He emphasized that Lebanon's reconstruction efforts should address environmental damage in addition to repairing destroyed buildings, roads and other essential infrastructure. He highlighted the importance of rehabilitating agricultural land, restoring damaged ecosystems and helping affected communities recover their sources of income.
“Lebanon insists that environmental restoration and climate resilience be integral to reconstruction, alongside stability, the restoration of our sovereignty, and respect for international law,” he said.
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