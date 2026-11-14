Megaspeed Welcomes US Investigation Amid Allegations of Chinese Espionage
(MENAFN) Singapore-based cloud computing provider Megaspeed has expressed its willingness to undergo scrutiny by US authorities and assist with any relevant investigations following allegations of possible Chinese espionage involving its founder and Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang.
In a statement issued Thursday and signed by Chairman and CEO James Tan Yong Pong, the company confirmed that it had already participated in inspections conducted by the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, adding that it remained prepared to provide full cooperation to other relevant American authorities.
“Megaspeed takes its compliance obligations under US export control laws extremely seriously,” the company stated, describing adherence to export regulations as one of its core priorities.
To reinforce its compliance procedures, Megaspeed revealed that it had appointed a US-based legal firm to carry out a comprehensive audit of its graphics processing unit inventory and independently assess whether its operations comply with American export control requirements.
The company also emphasized its openness to appropriate government investigations, saying it intended to demonstrate its transparency and commitment to operating within the boundaries of US law through tangible measures.
The statement follows reports concerning an alleged connection between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Megaspeed founder Alice Huang, who has reportedly attracted the attention of US authorities over suspected links to Chinese intelligence activities.
In a statement issued Thursday and signed by Chairman and CEO James Tan Yong Pong, the company confirmed that it had already participated in inspections conducted by the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, adding that it remained prepared to provide full cooperation to other relevant American authorities.
“Megaspeed takes its compliance obligations under US export control laws extremely seriously,” the company stated, describing adherence to export regulations as one of its core priorities.
To reinforce its compliance procedures, Megaspeed revealed that it had appointed a US-based legal firm to carry out a comprehensive audit of its graphics processing unit inventory and independently assess whether its operations comply with American export control requirements.
The company also emphasized its openness to appropriate government investigations, saying it intended to demonstrate its transparency and commitment to operating within the boundaries of US law through tangible measures.
The statement follows reports concerning an alleged connection between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Megaspeed founder Alice Huang, who has reportedly attracted the attention of US authorities over suspected links to Chinese intelligence activities.
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