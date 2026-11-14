Zelenskyy Reports Starshield Service Disruptions on Ukrainian Front Lines
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported persistent speed limitations affecting Starshield operations along the front lines and in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine, saying the restrictions have continued for “several days.”
In a statement shared on X, Zelenskyy said he received updates from Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi regarding substantial disruptions affecting the military-grade version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service.
“Specifically, systematic speed restrictions are being imposed on Starshield, limiting it to 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour),” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian president explained that military authorities had examined the circumstances surrounding the restrictions and concluded that the disruptions were not isolated technical incidents. He described them as “not random errors but systematic speed restrictions” that were undermining Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian drones powered by jet engines.
Zelenskyy further warned that some Russian attacks had managed to penetrate Ukrainian air defenses because interceptor drones were unable to achieve the necessary speeds to reach their targets in time. He said these limitations were contributing to Russia's ability to conduct more precise strikes against Ukrainian territory.
Kyiv is now working to determine the full circumstances behind the restrictions through discussions with Washington, the Ukrainian leader indicated.
“We are trying to establish all the circumstances with the American side,” Zelenskyy added.
In a statement shared on X, Zelenskyy said he received updates from Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi regarding substantial disruptions affecting the military-grade version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service.
“Specifically, systematic speed restrictions are being imposed on Starshield, limiting it to 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour),” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian president explained that military authorities had examined the circumstances surrounding the restrictions and concluded that the disruptions were not isolated technical incidents. He described them as “not random errors but systematic speed restrictions” that were undermining Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian drones powered by jet engines.
Zelenskyy further warned that some Russian attacks had managed to penetrate Ukrainian air defenses because interceptor drones were unable to achieve the necessary speeds to reach their targets in time. He said these limitations were contributing to Russia's ability to conduct more precise strikes against Ukrainian territory.
Kyiv is now working to determine the full circumstances behind the restrictions through discussions with Washington, the Ukrainian leader indicated.
“We are trying to establish all the circumstances with the American side,” Zelenskyy added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment