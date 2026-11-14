Algeria Battles Widespread Vegetation Fires Across Several Provinces
(MENAFN) Algerian authorities have reported dozens of fires affecting forests, farmland and other vegetation across the country over a two-day period, with firefighting teams continuing efforts to contain eight active blazes.
The Civil Protection agency announced Thursday that 50 fires had been registered between Wednesday and Thursday, confirming that 42 had been successfully extinguished by 7 am local time (0600 GMT).
Emergency crews remained engaged in firefighting operations at eight separate locations across five provinces, with Bejaia, Mila and Tizi Ouzou each recording two active fires, while Jijel and Chlef reported one incident apiece.
In the northern province of Bejaia, firefighters were dealing with a forest blaze in Adekar and another involving vegetation in Aokas. Authorities indicated that neither incident threatened surrounding residential communities.
Meanwhile, fires in the northeastern province of Mila affected fruit-bearing trees in the municipalities of Terrai Bainen and Ain Tine.
In Tizi Ouzou, also located in northern Algeria, firefighting personnel were working to contain vegetation fires in Ait Chafaa and Azeffoun, with no immediate danger reported to residents in nearby areas.
Elsewhere, emergency teams brought a forest fire in Beni Haoua, within Chlef province in the northwest, under control. Another blaze in El Milia, located in Jijel province, was also reported to pose no threat to local inhabitants, according to the Civil Protection agency.
The Civil Protection agency announced Thursday that 50 fires had been registered between Wednesday and Thursday, confirming that 42 had been successfully extinguished by 7 am local time (0600 GMT).
Emergency crews remained engaged in firefighting operations at eight separate locations across five provinces, with Bejaia, Mila and Tizi Ouzou each recording two active fires, while Jijel and Chlef reported one incident apiece.
In the northern province of Bejaia, firefighters were dealing with a forest blaze in Adekar and another involving vegetation in Aokas. Authorities indicated that neither incident threatened surrounding residential communities.
Meanwhile, fires in the northeastern province of Mila affected fruit-bearing trees in the municipalities of Terrai Bainen and Ain Tine.
In Tizi Ouzou, also located in northern Algeria, firefighting personnel were working to contain vegetation fires in Ait Chafaa and Azeffoun, with no immediate danger reported to residents in nearby areas.
Elsewhere, emergency teams brought a forest fire in Beni Haoua, within Chlef province in the northwest, under control. Another blaze in El Milia, located in Jijel province, was also reported to pose no threat to local inhabitants, according to the Civil Protection agency.
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