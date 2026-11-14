Israeli Opposition Leader Cautions Netanyahu Government Over War Decisions
(MENAFN) Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Israel's Yisrael Beiteinu party, has cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's caretaker administration against taking military decisions that “could drag Israel into war without parliamentary oversight.”
In a statement posted on X, Lieberman argued that a transitional government lacks the authority to initiate decisions with potentially serious military consequences without parliamentary supervision and comprehensive approval from the country's security institutions.
“I warn that a caretaker government is not authorized to make decisions that could drag Israel into war without parliamentary oversight and the full approval of all security establishment bodies,” Lieberman wrote on US social media company X.
“I stress: ‘all’ security establishment bodies,” he added.
The former Israeli defense minister's position followed similar warnings from Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, who on Wednesday urged Netanyahu not to launch a military operation.
The dispute also emerged after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared earlier Thursday that neither he nor the prime minister “needed approval from the opposition or any legal authority to issue orders” to the military.
These developments are unfolding amid efforts to establish a new Israeli government. President Isaac Herzog formally assigned Eisenkot the task of forming a government on Sunday after parliamentary blocs representing 67 lawmakers endorsed his candidacy, compared with 46 lawmakers supporting Netanyahu. Another seven legislators declined to back either contender.
Eisenkot has been given 28 days to assemble a governing coalition, with the possibility of receiving an additional 14 days to complete the process.
In a statement posted on X, Lieberman argued that a transitional government lacks the authority to initiate decisions with potentially serious military consequences without parliamentary supervision and comprehensive approval from the country's security institutions.
“I warn that a caretaker government is not authorized to make decisions that could drag Israel into war without parliamentary oversight and the full approval of all security establishment bodies,” Lieberman wrote on US social media company X.
“I stress: ‘all’ security establishment bodies,” he added.
The former Israeli defense minister's position followed similar warnings from Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, who on Wednesday urged Netanyahu not to launch a military operation.
The dispute also emerged after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared earlier Thursday that neither he nor the prime minister “needed approval from the opposition or any legal authority to issue orders” to the military.
These developments are unfolding amid efforts to establish a new Israeli government. President Isaac Herzog formally assigned Eisenkot the task of forming a government on Sunday after parliamentary blocs representing 67 lawmakers endorsed his candidacy, compared with 46 lawmakers supporting Netanyahu. Another seven legislators declined to back either contender.
Eisenkot has been given 28 days to assemble a governing coalition, with the possibility of receiving an additional 14 days to complete the process.
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