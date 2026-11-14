EU Advances New Russia Sanctions, Ukraine Funding Strategy
(MENAFN) The European Union is working on another round of restrictive measures against Russia alongside a financial support strategy to address Ukraine's funding requirements for 2027, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Thursday.
Speaking to reporters at the opening of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin, von der Leyen confirmed that preparations were underway for the bloc's 22nd sanctions package, as well as a proposal outlining how Ukraine's financial needs could be covered in the coming year.
She said both initiatives would be presented before the next European Council meeting, emphasizing the EU's intention to maintain pressure on Moscow while ensuring continued financial assistance for Kyiv.
"We will come with the sanctions package and the proposal for the financial needs before the next European Council," she said.
Von der Leyen also welcomed the ongoing diplomatic negotiations in Abu Dhabi aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the importance of European participation in the process to protect the bloc's interests.
Reaffirming Brussels' long-term commitment to Kyiv, she stressed that European assistance would continue regardless of how the conflict develops.
"We will support Ukraine, be it in wartime or be it in peacetime," von der Leyen added.
Speaking to reporters at the opening of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin, von der Leyen confirmed that preparations were underway for the bloc's 22nd sanctions package, as well as a proposal outlining how Ukraine's financial needs could be covered in the coming year.
She said both initiatives would be presented before the next European Council meeting, emphasizing the EU's intention to maintain pressure on Moscow while ensuring continued financial assistance for Kyiv.
"We will come with the sanctions package and the proposal for the financial needs before the next European Council," she said.
Von der Leyen also welcomed the ongoing diplomatic negotiations in Abu Dhabi aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the importance of European participation in the process to protect the bloc's interests.
Reaffirming Brussels' long-term commitment to Kyiv, she stressed that European assistance would continue regardless of how the conflict develops.
"We will support Ukraine, be it in wartime or be it in peacetime," von der Leyen added.
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