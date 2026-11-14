Merz Welcomes Progress in Ukraine Peace Negotiations
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed optimism about the latest diplomatic discussions aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, pointing to “positive signals” emerging from negotiations in Abu Dhabi that could create an opportunity to establish lasting peace in Europe.
Speaking to reporters in Dublin ahead of a European Political Community summit, Merz said the developments offered grounds for cautious hope, particularly if European countries and the United States could work together to advance a comprehensive peace framework.
“I am hearing some positive signals from the discussions held in Abu Dhabi over the past two days, which suggests we may have a chance, also together with the Americans, to achieve a genuine peace order in Europe,” he said.
His comments followed the arrival of US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow, where they were scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after participating in the Abu Dhabi negotiations.
Merz said he hoped the Russian leadership would agree to expand the diplomatic process by including all the parties directly involved in the conflict, rather than limiting discussions to a smaller group of participants.
“First and foremost, I expect the Russian government, the Russian president, to finally agree to joint discussions. Ukraine must be at the table, the Europeans must be at the table, the Americans must be there,” Merz said.
He further explained that the European Union already has established mechanisms for determining its representation in negotiations, although the selection process should take place through private diplomatic consultations rather than public discussions.
“And then there will be an opportunity for talks. We have established formats within the European Union, and we will discuss who might represent the EU, but that is a matter to be addressed behind closed doors, not in a public debate,” he added.
Speaking to reporters in Dublin ahead of a European Political Community summit, Merz said the developments offered grounds for cautious hope, particularly if European countries and the United States could work together to advance a comprehensive peace framework.
“I am hearing some positive signals from the discussions held in Abu Dhabi over the past two days, which suggests we may have a chance, also together with the Americans, to achieve a genuine peace order in Europe,” he said.
His comments followed the arrival of US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow, where they were scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after participating in the Abu Dhabi negotiations.
Merz said he hoped the Russian leadership would agree to expand the diplomatic process by including all the parties directly involved in the conflict, rather than limiting discussions to a smaller group of participants.
“First and foremost, I expect the Russian government, the Russian president, to finally agree to joint discussions. Ukraine must be at the table, the Europeans must be at the table, the Americans must be there,” Merz said.
He further explained that the European Union already has established mechanisms for determining its representation in negotiations, although the selection process should take place through private diplomatic consultations rather than public discussions.
“And then there will be an opportunity for talks. We have established formats within the European Union, and we will discuss who might represent the EU, but that is a matter to be addressed behind closed doors, not in a public debate,” he added.
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