Pakistan's Security Posts In Balochistan Came Under Gunfire, Rocket Attacks

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Nov 14 (IANS) Security posts of the Pakistani forces in Balochistan's Nushki were reportedly targeted with rockets and gunfire, a day after a suicide bombing and armed assault on a military camp in Mastung, local media reported.

Reports indicate that military posts near the football stadium and elsewhere in Nushki came under rocket and other weapons attacks on Friday.

Heavy gunfire and explosions were heard in the area, prompting several shopkeepers to shut their shops and return home.

Police said that firing was reported in the area surrounding the stadium, with gunshots also heard near a security forces' checkpoint.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that an explosion occurred near the New Police Station in Quetta's Sariab area late on Thursday night, with the sound heard across several parts of the city.

Security had already been tightened around sensitive locations and important installations in Balochistan following Thursday's attack in Mastung, when an explosives-laden truck rammed the main military camp, resulting in several casualties.

Following the attack, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for killing 18 Pakistani security personnel during the attack on the military camp in Mastung.

In a statement to the media, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch claimed that the group's Majeed Brigade had carried out the suicide vehicle-borne attack on the camp in the Kanak area of Mastung.

He claimed that the blast completely destroyed the camp, after which BLA fighters stormed the premises and attacked military personnel.

According to the spokesperson, the reported death toll was based on preliminary information and could climb. He claimed that the remaining fighters were able to withdraw from the site without suffering any losses.

The footage shared by the BLA's media wing, Hakkal, showed significant damage to the compound, with the group's fighters positioning themselves at the site and opening fire towards nearby military posts.

Earlier this week, Pakistani forces came under a series of drone and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks across Balochistan's Mastung and Kalat districts, resulting in multiple casualties and significant material losses.

Reports suggest that at least two drones struck the main military camp in the Khadkocha area of Mastung on Monday, with information indicating casualties among Pakistani personnel and damage to the facility.

In a separate incident, a Pakistani forces vehicle was reportedly destroyed in an IED attack in the Marjan area of Kalat, The Balochistan Post reported.