Indonesia Strengthens Forest Protection as Wildfire Risks Rise
(MENAFN) Indonesia has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting forests and intensifying efforts to prevent wildfires during discussions at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, as prolonged El Nino conditions increase the country's exposure to drought and fire risks.
Hashim Djojohadikusumo, special envoy to the Indonesian president for climate and energy affairs, outlined the country's environmental protection measures on Thursday, highlighting prevention programs, forest restoration and stronger enforcement of environmental regulations.
“We are strengthening prevention, such as restoration, and law enforcement, while working closely with regional partners to address the widespread, including transboundary haze impact through continued cooperation,” he said.
The country is currently experiencing an unusually extended dry season, with El Nino contributing to weather conditions that increase the likelihood of forest and land fires.
Between January and July this year, fires damaged approximately 202,000 hectares (499,153 acres) of forest and land, surpassing the affected areas recorded during comparable periods in 2019 and 2023, which were also marked by El Nino conditions.
Hashim revealed that more than 25,000 community members are participating in initiatives to prevent forest fires. Authorities are also expanding the workforce responsible for forest monitoring and firefighting, with the number of rangers and firefighters set to increase from 8,000 to 70,000.
“We will not choose between development and climate action,” he said, emphasizing that Indonesia intends to pursue economic expansion while maintaining its priorities of food security, energy independence, employment opportunities and the transition toward cleaner energy sources.
Djojohadikusumo further stressed that agricultural development would not come at the expense of forest ecosystems, particularly primary forests. He maintained that national development policies must improve living standards and make Indonesians “more prosperous and resilient.”
Hashim Djojohadikusumo, special envoy to the Indonesian president for climate and energy affairs, outlined the country's environmental protection measures on Thursday, highlighting prevention programs, forest restoration and stronger enforcement of environmental regulations.
“We are strengthening prevention, such as restoration, and law enforcement, while working closely with regional partners to address the widespread, including transboundary haze impact through continued cooperation,” he said.
The country is currently experiencing an unusually extended dry season, with El Nino contributing to weather conditions that increase the likelihood of forest and land fires.
Between January and July this year, fires damaged approximately 202,000 hectares (499,153 acres) of forest and land, surpassing the affected areas recorded during comparable periods in 2019 and 2023, which were also marked by El Nino conditions.
Hashim revealed that more than 25,000 community members are participating in initiatives to prevent forest fires. Authorities are also expanding the workforce responsible for forest monitoring and firefighting, with the number of rangers and firefighters set to increase from 8,000 to 70,000.
“We will not choose between development and climate action,” he said, emphasizing that Indonesia intends to pursue economic expansion while maintaining its priorities of food security, energy independence, employment opportunities and the transition toward cleaner energy sources.
Djojohadikusumo further stressed that agricultural development would not come at the expense of forest ecosystems, particularly primary forests. He maintained that national development policies must improve living standards and make Indonesians “more prosperous and resilient.”
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