Arab League Urges Houthis to Allow Aid Deliveries to Yemen's Taiz Province
(MENAFN) Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy has cautioned that ongoing restrictions on the delivery of essential supplies to Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province could trigger a severe humanitarian crisis, calling on the Houthi movement to remove all obstacles preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching the affected population.
Fahmy voiced “deep concern over the deterioration of health conditions” in Taiz, highlighting the growing difficulties facing medical facilities as hospitals experience “acute shortages of fuel, oxygen, medicines and medical supplies.”
He warned that the lack of critical resources could force healthcare institutions to suspend important medical services, including the operation of incubators needed to care for premature infants and newborn babies.
The Arab League chief stressed that preventing essential supplies from reaching the province “directly endangers the lives of children and patients,” emphasizing that withholding medical treatment and humanitarian support from civilians cannot be justified.
“Saving lives cannot be delayed or subjected to any political or military calculations,” he said, assigning the Houthis responsibility for the humanitarian impact of the restrictions imposed on supply deliveries.
Fahmy also demanded guarantees allowing patients and healthcare workers to move safely, alongside investigations into reported violations and measures to ensure accountability for “anyone found responsible for obstructing humanitarian aid or terrorizing civilians.”
Fahmy voiced “deep concern over the deterioration of health conditions” in Taiz, highlighting the growing difficulties facing medical facilities as hospitals experience “acute shortages of fuel, oxygen, medicines and medical supplies.”
He warned that the lack of critical resources could force healthcare institutions to suspend important medical services, including the operation of incubators needed to care for premature infants and newborn babies.
The Arab League chief stressed that preventing essential supplies from reaching the province “directly endangers the lives of children and patients,” emphasizing that withholding medical treatment and humanitarian support from civilians cannot be justified.
“Saving lives cannot be delayed or subjected to any political or military calculations,” he said, assigning the Houthis responsibility for the humanitarian impact of the restrictions imposed on supply deliveries.
Fahmy also demanded guarantees allowing patients and healthcare workers to move safely, alongside investigations into reported violations and measures to ensure accountability for “anyone found responsible for obstructing humanitarian aid or terrorizing civilians.”
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