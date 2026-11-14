KT Desert Drive 2026 Kicks Off In Dubai Hundreds Of 4X4s Hit The Desert

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Rows of 4x4 vehicles, colourful flags waving in the morning breeze and drivers making last-minute preparations set the scene at Bab Al Shams Arena on Saturday as KT Desert Drive 202 kicked off in Dubai.

The eighth edition of the annual desert adventure was flagged off at 9.30am by Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer of Khaleej Times, and Sagheer Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer of Khaleej Times, marking the start of a day of off-road driving across Dubai's dunes.

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As KT Desert Drive flags were waved, the first vehicles began moving past the starting point, followed by a long line of 4x4s. Some carried UAE flags, while others had colourful safety flags rising high above their roofs of their vehicles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Excitement building since early morning

Participants began arriving as early as 7.30am, turning the arena into a gathering of off-road enthusiasts. Within a short time, rows of Toyota Land Cruisers, Nissan Patrols, Jeep Wranglers, Ford Raptors and other modified vehicles filled the parking area.

Some drivers had come in vehicles fitted with large off-road tyres, raised suspensions and recovery equipment, ready to take on the sandy terrain.

Preparations begin early

Before heading into the desert, participants made their way to registration counters, collected event materials and enjoyed breakfast, which began around 8.30am.

While some gathered around breakfast tables, others were busy preparing their vehicles.

Drivers crouched beside their wheels to release air from their tyres, a common practice that helps improve traction on soft sand. Others fixed tall flags to their vehicles, checked their equipment and got ready for the journey.

Marshals moved between vehicles, helping drivers with preparations and explaining what to do and what to avoid during the drive.

For participants, the morning was as much about meeting other off-road enthusiasts as it was about preparing for the dunes.

Day of adventure

Abdul Rahman, one of the participants, said he was excited about spending the day in the desert.

"We have been looking forward to this drive. It is going to be a whole day of fun and adventure, and that is what makes it exciting. Being out in the desert with so many other drivers makes the experience even more enjoyable," he said.

Another participant, Jacob, shared the excitement as he prepared for the drive.

"It is not something we get to do every day. This is my second time hitting the desert. We are looking forward to enjoying the drive, exploring the dunes and having a lot of fun throughout the day. The atmosphere here this morning has made us even more excited," he said.

The event, being held in Dubai for the first time, brings together experienced desert drivers and newcomers for a drive supported by marshals and recovery teams.

As the convoy moved away from Bab Al Shams Arena, the morning preparations gave way to the adventure everyone had gathered for, a day of driving through the dunes.

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