Union Minister Of Textiles, Giriraj Singh Visits Welspun World's State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Units In Kutch
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14 November 2026, Delhi: Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh visited the state-of-the-art manufacturing complex of Welspun World located in Anjar, Kutch district, Gujarat. During the visit, the Union Minister observed the entire production process, from spinning to the manufacturing of towels and bedsheets. He expressed his satisfaction after witnessing the fully integrated value chain developed within a single campus, modern production technology and manufacturing facilities aligned with global quality standards.
The Union Minister of Textiles appreciated Welspun's commitment to green manufacturing, water recycling and the conservation of natural resources in an arid region like Kutch. He said that this industrial complex, developed amidst greenery, brings the concept of 'A Manufacturing Facility in a Garden' to life. It is an excellent example of how industrial progress and environmental protection can go hand in hand.
On this occasion, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also planted a sapling on the premises and conveyed the message of environmental protection, conservation of natural resources and building a green future. He said that trees are an invaluable heritage of our planet. Their protection and preservation are the collective responsibility of all of us. Every section of society should play an active role in protecting nature.
He said that to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India, environmental balance, sustainable manufacturing and the judicious use of natural resources are equally essential alongside modern industrial development. This Welspun complex presents an inspiring example of effective coordination between industry, innovation and environmental responsibility.
The Union Minister said that India's textile industry is strengthening its global identity while setting new benchmarks for development by adopting sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.
The Union Minister of Textiles appreciated Welspun's commitment to green manufacturing, water recycling and the conservation of natural resources in an arid region like Kutch. He said that this industrial complex, developed amidst greenery, brings the concept of 'A Manufacturing Facility in a Garden' to life. It is an excellent example of how industrial progress and environmental protection can go hand in hand.
On this occasion, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also planted a sapling on the premises and conveyed the message of environmental protection, conservation of natural resources and building a green future. He said that trees are an invaluable heritage of our planet. Their protection and preservation are the collective responsibility of all of us. Every section of society should play an active role in protecting nature.
He said that to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India, environmental balance, sustainable manufacturing and the judicious use of natural resources are equally essential alongside modern industrial development. This Welspun complex presents an inspiring example of effective coordination between industry, innovation and environmental responsibility.
The Union Minister said that India's textile industry is strengthening its global identity while setting new benchmarks for development by adopting sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.
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