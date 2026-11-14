Japan Seeks Trump Talks Before Major Asia-Pacific Summit
(MENAFN) Japan is working to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump in the Philippines next week, ahead of a potential gathering involving the leaders of the United States, China and Russia.
Tokyo has contacted Washington to discuss holding bilateral discussions alongside the ASEAN-related meetings in Manila, according to diplomatic sources cited in reports.
Through the proposed meeting, Japan hopes Takaichi will have an opportunity to communicate Tokyo's positions regarding China and Russia before any possible three-way discussions involving Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The ASEAN summit and associated diplomatic gatherings are scheduled to take place in Manila from Nov. 15 to 18. Trump is expected to participate in a meeting between ASEAN leaders and the United States on Nov. 17.
Attention will then shift to Shenzhen, in southern China, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit is scheduled for Nov. 18-19.
Trump and Xi are expected to conduct bilateral discussions during the event, while diplomatic contacts continue over the possibility of expanding the talks to include Putin.
Despite the ongoing discussions, the proposed trilateral meeting has yet to receive a confirmed date or finalized organizational arrangements.
Beijing has confirmed that conversations about the potential gathering are taking place, while Moscow has indicated its willingness to bring the three presidents together.
Tokyo has contacted Washington to discuss holding bilateral discussions alongside the ASEAN-related meetings in Manila, according to diplomatic sources cited in reports.
Through the proposed meeting, Japan hopes Takaichi will have an opportunity to communicate Tokyo's positions regarding China and Russia before any possible three-way discussions involving Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The ASEAN summit and associated diplomatic gatherings are scheduled to take place in Manila from Nov. 15 to 18. Trump is expected to participate in a meeting between ASEAN leaders and the United States on Nov. 17.
Attention will then shift to Shenzhen, in southern China, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit is scheduled for Nov. 18-19.
Trump and Xi are expected to conduct bilateral discussions during the event, while diplomatic contacts continue over the possibility of expanding the talks to include Putin.
Despite the ongoing discussions, the proposed trilateral meeting has yet to receive a confirmed date or finalized organizational arrangements.
Beijing has confirmed that conversations about the potential gathering are taking place, while Moscow has indicated its willingness to bring the three presidents together.
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