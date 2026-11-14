Five New Highs, Nine Firsts, Nine Upgrades: The 9Th CIIE Concludes Successfully

MENAFN - GetNews)The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held in Shanghai, China, from November 5 to 10. The expo successfully completed all its tasks: five core indicators reached record highs, nine innovative measures were implemented for the first time, and services were upgraded in nine areas. A total of 162 countries, regions and international organizations participated, the overall exhibition area exceeded 440,000 square meters, and the value of one-year intended deals reached US$85.45 billion. The expo met expectations for a safe, successful, splendid and productive event.

On November 5, Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, attended the opening ceremony of the 9th CIIE and delivered a keynote speech. He said that President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China has attended the CIIE opening ceremonies and delivered keynote speeches on multiple occasions, charting the course and providing a steady stream of impetus for advancing universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. By hosting the CIIE year after year, China is not only taking concrete steps to expand imports on its own initiative, but also taking concrete action to advance an open world economy. He proposed promoting balance by making the economic pie bigger together, promoting balance through integration into global industrial and supply chains, promoting balance through advancing transformation and upgrading, and promoting balance by removing barriers. His remarks drew a warm response from Chinese and foreign guests.

A total of 69 countries and international organizations exhibited at this year's expo, including 56 Belt and Road partner countries and 12 developed countries. Five countries and one international organization made their debut at the CIIE. More than 150 promotion events and seven country-specific promotion sessions were also held. Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker of Austria, and UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo attended the opening ceremony and delivered remarks. More than 50 guests at the ministerial level or above from over 30 countries, regions and international organizations were present.

The expo delivered impressive results, with all five core indicators hitting record highs: a total of 4,142 companies exhibited; the overall exhibition area exceeded 440,000 square meters, with the Enterprise & Business Exhibition area alone reaching 370,000 square meters for the first time, with the number of exhibitors and the exhibition space expanding in tandem; more than 300 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading companies attended, further raising the caliber of the exhibitor lineup; 485 representative exhibits made their global debut, Asian premiere or China debut, bringing a wealth of innovations to the Chinese market; and the value of one-year intended deals reached a record high of US$85.45 billion, up 2.3 percent from the previous edition, continuing to rise steadily from an already high base.

A third-party organization released a report titled Creating the Future Power of CIIE. The report selected 10“cutting-edge technology exhibits” and 15“hard-core technology exhibits” spanning multiple fields from more than 10,000 technology exhibits at the venue.

The number of debut exhibits in the Intelligent Industry & Information Technology Exhibition Area increased by 18 percent, and AI was integrated across the entire chain. New consumer formats emerged, with a dedicated showcase for national brands from around the world introduced for the first time; around 100 time-honored brands from around the world, including 30 century-old brands, were showcased at the expo. Business matchmaking became more targeted, pragmatic and efficient: there were 51 trade delegations and more than 700 sub-delegations, over 470,000 registered visitors, 80 supporting events and 62 centralized signing ceremonies, more than 4,000 rounds of matchmaking meetings and over 400 cooperation intentions were reached, and more than 100 China-EU medical device matchmaking items.

This year's Hongqiao Forum, themed“Stability and Cooperation: Building an Open World Economy Together,” hosted 23 parallel sessions and seven closed-door meetings, among other events. Eight top international scholars, including Nobel Prize and Turing Award laureates, attended in person, and more than 300 guests from various sectors discussed global openness and development, with representatives of overseas institutions accounting for over 40 percent of participants. Thirteen international organizations, including UNDP and UNCTAD, participated actively. A total of 22 reports and other outcomes were released, a new record for the forum. The two flagship reports-the World Openness Report 2026 and the Export-to-China Capacity Development Report-were launched for the first time.

People-to-people exchange at this year's CIIE reached a record high, with exhibition areas covering more than 40,000 square meters and more than 1,300 participating institutions, including 296 Chinese time-honored brands and 374 intangible cultural heritage projects.

Measures to facilitate participation by exhibitors and visitors were further enhanced. A“Four-Leaf Clover One-Stop Service” system was established for the first time, along with a handbook of facilitation measures. Integrated services at the“Home of Trade Delegations” were improved. The venue's network was upgraded to a high-speed Wi-Fi 7 network, and an“AI CIIE” agent was launched for the first time and has already answered 44,000 inquiries. Together, these measures significantly enhanced the experience of exhibitors and visitors.

About CIIE

As the 9th CIIE came to a close, preparations for the 10th had already begun: 143 companies and institutions have signed up, covering more than 100,000 square meters of exhibition space. The CIIE Bureau and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) will carry forward the spirit of“debut exhibitions and inaugural events” and the resolve and tenacity summed up in the saying“it takes ten years to sharpen a sword,” steadily advancing all work to lay a solid foundation for the CIIE's tenth anniversary.