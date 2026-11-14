When Revenge Ignites, Survival Becomes The Ultimate Battle In Jen M. Hughes' Backfire

MENAFN - GetNews) Award-winning author Jen M. Hughes draws on her nursing expertise and firsthand insight into the firefighting world to deliver a gripping romantic suspense story of danger, family, faith, and the courage to fight back.

UNITED STATES - November 13, 2026 - In the world of firefighting, a backfire is a calculated risk, a defensive blaze deliberately set to stop a more destructive wildfire. But when revenge threatens to destroy everything a family holds dear, fighting fire with fire becomes more than a strategy. It becomes a fight for survival.

Award-winning author Jen M. Hughes brings this high-stakes reality to life in Backfire, a gripping romantic suspense story that combines the danger of wildland firefighting with the emotional intensity of a family pushed to its breaking point. Drawing inspiration from her career in pediatric nursing and her husband's experience as a professional firefighter, Hughes delivers a story grounded in the realities of two demanding professions where courage, compassion, and quick decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

Backfire is the third installment in Hughes' Weathering the Firestorm series, following Danger Zone and Flash Point. Although each novel can be enjoyed as a standalone story, readers who begin with the first two books will gain a deeper appreciation for the characters, relationships, and challenges that have shaped the series. Together, the three novels explore the dangers of firefighting, the sacrifices made by first responders and their families, and the strength of love and faith when everything is on the line.

For Air Attack Battalion Chief Noah Smith, protecting lives is more than a profession. It's a calling. Alongside his wife, Ashley, a special education school nurse, he has built a life centered on service, love, and raising their two daughters. But their carefully balanced world begins to unravel when a troubled teenager develops a dangerous obsession with revenge.

After a violent attack at the Air Attack base leads Noah to fire Shane, a teenage arsonist, the young man's resentment intensifies. Already furious with Ashley for her involvement in his arrest following an illegal campfire, Shane becomes determined to make the Smith family pay for what he believes they have taken from him.

Not even incarceration can extinguish his hatred.

When Shane sets his most devastating plan into motion, a catastrophic wildfire threatens to consume everything the Smiths have worked to protect. With danger closing in and their family's future hanging in the balance, Noah and Ashley must draw on their training, their faith, and their unwavering commitment to one another to confront an enemy who refuses to let go of his anger.

Yet revenge, like fire, cannot always be controlled. And sometimes, the destruction meant for others has a way of turning back on the person who started it.

Combining heart-pounding suspense with the emotional depth of contemporary romance, Backfire explores the strength of marriage under extraordinary pressure, the sacrifices made by first responders and their families, and the resilience required to hold on to hope when everything seems lost.

Hughes brings a distinctive authenticity to the story through her professional and personal experiences. As a doctoral-prepared pediatric nurse practitioner, she understands the emotional demands of caring for others in difficult circumstances. Her husband's career as a professional firefighter provides valuable insight into the risks, responsibilities, and realities of firefighting, adding depth to the novel's action-driven storyline.

Beyond its escalating danger, Backfire reflects the themes that have become central to Hughes' writing: faith, love, hope, and the belief that courage is often found in life's most challenging moments.

With its combination of professional authenticity, family-centered storytelling, and mounting suspense, Backfire invites readers into a world where a single act of vengeance can ignite devastating consequences, and where the fight to protect those we love may demand everything we have.

About the Author

Jen M. Hughes is an award-winning author who invites readers to escape into adventure through stories filled with faith, love, and hope. Specializing in contemporary romance and suspense, she creates emotionally engaging novels that blend relatable characters with compelling, action-driven plots.

A doctoral-prepared pediatric nurse practitioner, Hughes draws inspiration from her extensive nursing background and her husband's career as a professional firefighter. These experiences allow her to bring authenticity and insight to stories featuring individuals whose lives are shaped by service, sacrifice, and courage.

When she isn't writing, Hughes enjoys expressing her creativity through acrylic and watercolor painting, often inspired by the beauty of nature. She also loves traveling, kayaking, and spending quality time with her grandchildren, family, and friends.

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