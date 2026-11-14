Drmare Updates Spotify Music Converter With Built-In Web Player & One-Click Backup

MENAFN - GetNews)"drmare-spotify-music-converter"Major software eliminates dependency on the desktop Spotify app while introducing one-click cross-account library migration, inline ID3 tag editing, and customizable playback controls.

Hong Kong - November 13, 2026 - DRmare Software, a provider of multimedia audio conversion solutions, announced a major upgrade to DRmare Spotify Music Converter. Engineered to streamline offline music management and enhance user autonomy, the updated software introduces a completely redesigned interface powered by an integrated Spotify Web Player, alongside one-click Spotify library backup and restoration, inline ID3 tag editing, and a built-in audio player, all built on top of its flagship high-speed lossless audio conversion engine.

By embedding the Spotify Web Player directly inside DRmare Spotify Music Converter, users can now browse, stream, and select tracks, playlists, albums, and podcasts within a single unified window, no external app installation required.

Beyond the streamlined UI, the update directly addresses long-standing music library management challenges, such as migrating playlists between accounts or safeguarding curated collections against accidental loss, with a suite of new functional tools:

What's New in the Latest Version:



Built-in Spotify Web Player: Replaces the dependency on the standalone Spotify desktop app, offering faster load times, seamless account login, and direct drag-or-click track selection inside a modern, intuitive interface. One-Click Spotify Library Backup & Restore: Automatically backs up a user's entire Spotify music library, including playlists, saved albums, and favorite tracks, and enables instant, one-click restoration to the original account or any secondary Spotify account. Full workflow details are available in the DRmare Spotify Library Backup and Restore Guide.

Inline ID3 Tag Editor: Places a dedicated Edit Tag icon directly next to each converted track in the history list, allowing users to quickly customize metadata fields such as track title, artist, album, genre, and cover art without leaving the program.

Integrated Music Player with Speed & Volume Controls: Enables users to preview converted Spotify tracks immediately after downloading, complete with real-time playback speed adjustments and independent volume control for effortless local listening.

Core Conversion Capabilities Retained & Enhanced

Alongside the new interface and library management tools, DRmare Spotify Music Converter continues to deliver its signature audio extraction performance:



Lossless Audio Quality & Customizable Output Parameters: Downloads and converts Spotify tracks into MP3 and other universal formats, including FLAC, WAV, AIFF, M4A, and M4B, while preserving 100% original lossless audio quality alongside customizable bitrate, sample rate, and audio channel settings.

Batch Conversion at Up to 15X Speed: Processes entire playlists, albums, and podcast series simultaneously at up to 15X conversion speed while automatically retaining complete original ID3 tags and organizing output files by artist or album. Broad Device & Software Compatibility: Converts protected Spotify streams into DRM-free local audio files ready for offline playback on MP3 players, smartwatches, car stereos, USB drives, and professional DJ software.

"Modern streaming listeners frequently manage multiple accounts, switch devices, or maintain local offline libraries for DJ software and dedicated media players," said Dave Jones, Product Manager at DRmare Software. "By integrating the Spotify Web Player directly into our interface and adding one-click library backup and restoration, we've removed third-party app bottlenecks while giving users complete control over both their cloud playlists and local audio files."

Compatibility & Availability

The updated DRmare Spotify Music Converter is available immediately for both Windows and macOS systems. Users can download a free trial to test the new interface, library backup tool, and built-in player, or upgrade to the full version directly from the official DRmare Spotify Music Converter product page.

About DRmare Software

DRmare Software specializes in developing user-friendly audio and video conversion utilities designed to help consumers enjoy their digital media offline across any device. Flagship products include DRmare Spotify Music Converter, DRmare Apple Music Converter, DRmare Streaming Audio Recorder, and DRmare Audible Converter. For more information, visit .