MENAFN - GetNews)"Published editorial feature highlights Audika's national clinic network, hearing assessments, hearing aids and ongoing support services"Published editorial feature highlights Audika's national clinic network, hearing assessments, hearing aids and ongoing support services

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - November 13, 2026

Audika has been recognised in a recently published editorial feature on TechBullion titled“Where Can I Get a Hearing Aid in Australia?”, which examines hearing-care providers and options available to Australians. The article identifies Audika as its overall selection, highlighting its specialist hearing-care focus, network of more than 300 clinics across Australia, hearing assessments, hearing aids, and ongoing support services.

The published guide notes that choosing a hearing-care provider involves more than selecting a hearing device. Factors including professional assessment, clinic accessibility, hearing-aid options, aftercare, payment arrangements and potential government assistance can influence the decision.

According to Audika's current published information, the organisation operates more than 300 local clinics across Australia and has helped more than 250,000 Australians with their hearing healthcare. Audika provides hearing checks, comprehensive hearing assessments, hearing aids and ongoing hearing-aid support. Its services are available without a referral.

Audika states that its clinicians conduct hearing assessments using Real Ear Measurements, with same-day results available through its hearing-care clinics. The company also offers hearing aids across different price categories and technology levels, together with payment options.

Audika's published service information also states that eligible customers may have access to subsidised hearing services through the Australian Government Hearing Services Program. Its current consumer information includes a 60-day change-of-mind return period, while specific hearing-aid warranty and coverage terms vary by applicable product and conditions.

The recognition comes as demand for hearing-care services continues to intersect with an ageing population and growing awareness of hearing health. Audika's published information notes that more than one in two Australians aged 65 and above have hearing loss, highlighting the potential need for accessible assessment and hearing-care services.

The full hearing-care guide advises consumers to consider their individual hearing requirements and seek professional assessment when determining whether hearing aids are appropriate.

For further information about Audika's hearing assessments, hearing aids and hearing-care services, visit the Audika website. Audika Australi

About Audika

Audika is a specialist hearing-care provider operating hearing clinics across Australia. Its services include hearing checks, comprehensive hearing assessments, hearing aids, hearing-aid support and ear-wax removal. Audika reports more than 300 clinics and more than 250,000 Australians served.