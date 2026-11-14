American Glass & Glazing Expands Custom Mirror Installation Services To Carolina Forest And Surrounding Communities

MENAFN - GetNews) At American Glass & Glazing, we are putting our custom mirror work front and center for Carolina Forest homeowners, designers and studio owners. Our crew already handles shower enclosures and other glass work in Carolina Forest, and now mirror projects get their own focus there, from bathroom vanities and closet walls to full-wall mirrors for home gyms, dance studios and yoga rooms.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - November 14, 2026 - At American Glass & Glazing, we are putting our custom mirror work front and center for Carolina Forest homeowners, designers and studio owners. Our crew already handles shower enclosures and other glass work in Carolina Forest, and now mirror projects get their own focus there, from bathroom vanities and closet walls to full-wall mirrors for home gyms, dance studios and yoga rooms.

Homeowners looking for custom mirror installation in Carolina Forest can count on the way we've always worked. Someone from our crew comes out and measures the wall. We cut the glass to that span, then come back and put it up. If a designer already has CAD or shop drawings, we'll work from those, and a paper template works fine too. That way the mirror clears the outlets, the sconces and the cabinet edges, with no awkward gaps.

Plenty of homes in communities like The Farm at Carolina Forest and Berkshire Forest have newer vanities and built-out closets that store-bought sizes rarely fit. That's where custom mirrors in Carolina Forest, SC make sense. Edges can be polished, beveled or pencil. Need a rounded corner, an arched top or a cutout for an outlet or sconce? We do those in the same run. In a steamy bathroom we put copper-free silver backing on 1/4-inch plate, and antifog is an option if the mirror sits close to the shower. Gym, dance and yoga walls are different: there, it's 1/4-inch tempered safety mirror, no exceptions. People who want a statement wall often pick antique, smoked or tinted glass. We hang it with a French cleat, clips or full-bed adhesive, whichever suits the wall.

It's about a 15-minute drive via Highway 501 from our Stonebridge Drive shop to Carolina Forest, so we can often get out for a same-day measure. Interior designers, decorators and cabinet shops bring us in on their projects too. Either way, our own crew does the work in house, and one team stays on the job from measurement to install.

"A mirror cut to the wall looks like part of the room, not something hung on it," said DJ Sorensen, owner of American Glass & Glazing, who founded the company in 2021 and brings 19 years of glazing experience to it. "Carolina Forest has a lot of newer homes where a builder mirror never quite fits the space. We measure, build to the wall, and install it right the first time."

Back in September, American Glass & Glazing announced custom glass work in Socastee. Mirror jobs in Carolina Forest run the same way: we template, cut and hang every piece ourselves. Anyone in Carolina Forest, whether a homeowner, a designer or a studio owner, can ask for a free quote or measure at americanglassandglazing.

About American Glass & Glazing

American Glass & Glazing is a family owned and operated glass and glazing contractor based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, serving residential and commercial customers across the Grand Strand. Services span custom shower enclosures, mirrors, glass railings, window and insulated glass unit replacement, storefront glass, curtain walls and architectural glazing.