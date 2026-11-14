Altaire Clinic Offers Halo Laser Treatments For Winter Skin Care In Fargo

MENAFN - GetNews) Altaire Clinic in Fargo offers cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology, family practice care, and HaloTM laser treatments for patients planning winter skin care. Our clinic at 5257 27th St S Suite 201 sees patients from Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, Minn., and nearby communities.

FARGO, N.D. - November 14, 2026 - Altaire Clinic in Fargo offers cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology, family practice care, and Halo laser treatments for patients planning winter skin care. Our clinic at 5257 27th St S Suite 201 sees patients from Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, Minn., and nearby communities.

Halo is a hybrid fractional laser. The standard Halo treatment uses a 1470 nm setting that our medical professionals adjust in depth and density for each treatment area. The 1470 setting sends columns of heat-based energy into the skin. Halo Pro adds an ablative 2940 nm laser to the 1470 setting for a more intensive treatment with more recovery time. We use Halo for the appearance of sun damage, uneven skin tone, discoloration, enlarged pores, rough texture, and fine lines.

Shorter days and more time indoors make winter practical for scheduling Halo laser treatment in Fargo and recovery around work, holiday plans, and travel.

Every Halo plan at our clinic starts with a consultation where a medical professional reviews the patient's skin concerns and goals, explains how Halo and Halo Pro differ, and customizes the treatment settings. We also take photos of the skin at that visit to help plan the settings. Numbing takes about 30 minutes for a Halo.

We explain aftercare before every treatment. After a Halo, your skin will be red and irritated for up to about five days, and makeup can usually go back on after about 1 week.

"We customize every Halo treatment after talking with the patient about their skin and their schedule," said the Altaire Clinic team. This laser is very customizable. If a person does not want the downtime, a Moxi laser is a great option.

Halo is one of the laser treatments at Altaire Clinic, alongside Forever Young BBL. We also offer neuromodulators, fillers, facials, CoolSculpting body contouring, medical dermatology, and primary care. To schedule a Halo consultation, call our Fargo clinic or send the request form on our website.

About Altaire Clinic

Altaire Clinic is a local clinic in Fargo, N.D., offering cosmetic dermatology, medical dermatology, and family practice care. Our medical professionals provide laser treatments, injectables, facials, body contouring, and primary care for adults and children. Patients travel to our Fargo clinic from across North Dakota and western Minnesota.